As the Washington Redskins make news for changing their name, administrators at CA say the use of Braves can educate and honor

The Washington Redskins of the National Football League had said the team name would never change.

On Monday, it did.

The team now is searching for a new name, one that is a bit more neutral and nowhere near as racist as many believe it to be. Protests against the Redskins name have been going on for years and the nickname debate hit a little closer to home earlier this year when the Brighton Barons of Monroe County announced they were dropping the Barons mascot because “the Baron is a symbol of elitism and privilege at best and can be historically traced to slavery.”

That was the reasoning explained in a letter posted on the school website last month as numerous Black Lives Matter protests took place across the U.S. To date, Brighton is the only Section V school to change its nickname this year, although several have made a change in recent years.

Harley Allendale Columbia changed from the Braves to the Wolves in 1997, Irondequoit went from the Indians to the Eagles in 2001, East High went from the Orientals to the Eagles in 2015 and Penfield went from the Chiefs to the Patriots, also in 2001.

Several Section V schools still use some type of Native American nickname.

That includes Canandaigua Academy, where the athletic teams have been called the Braves since at least the 1940s. And over the years, the imagery used by the district for its team mascots and logos was often stereotypical and incorrect.

But that started to change around 2002, when former Canandaigua City School District Superintendent Steve Uebbing led the Board of Education into talks with local Native American representatives, including G. Peter Jemison at Ganondagan State Historical Site in nearby Victor. The discussions centered on the use of Braves as a nickname and the result was a compromise approved by both sides that current Superintendent Jamie Farr said remains a priority at the district.

So while the district maintains the Braves nickname, there are strict guidelines.

- No human likeness is used in any logo for any team or organization;

- The wampum belt, a traditional ceremonial belt made of beads, is the official logo;

- The wampum belt can only be displayed while enclosing the “CA” block letters for Canandaigua Academy;

- The arrow in the logo must be enclosed within the belt.

The district’s website includes a page on the explanation of the logo and guidelines for its use, even pointing out that the depicted arrowhead is in line with what the Haudenosaunee (of the Seneca Nation) used. The belt itself is a representation of the belt George Washington had made and was presented to the Seneca Nation at the 1794 signing of the Canandaigua Treaty. It’s a treaty that remains in place today between the United States and the Seneca Nation and is commemorated annually in Canandaigua.

“The agreement emphasizes Seneca culture and bravery,” said Farr. “Learning about the heritage is the idea behind it.”

To that end, Farr said that additional education in the district’s curriculum came out of the 2002 discussions with Native American representatives. Every grade level in Canandaigua includes lessons on local Seneca history and fourth-graders in the district take a day-long visit to Ganondagan. In addition, every new employee of the district is required to make day-long visit to the historical site in Victor to tour the exhibits and learn more about Seneca culture.

Farr said when he took the Canandaigua job three years ago, the Board of Education asked for him to take control of the logo and for that, he is vigilant. He works closely with the Canandaigua teams and sports booster clubs to ensure the accuracy of the agreement is upheld with the ultimate goal of honoring a nation of people.

He acknowledges that not everyone is thrilled with the outcome and he occasionally receives inquiries from the community about the nickname.

“It’s a sensitive topic,” he said. “But we’ve worked really hard to make sure people (using the logo) know what the expectations are.”

The school’s website, in its explanation of the Braves nickname, points back to the early French fur traders and soldiers and their encounters with the early Seneca people: “Upon realizing the great courage of the Native American warriors in battle, the French applied the term ‘Brave’ in admiration.”

Related to the use of Native American terminology in Canandaigua, the Town of Canandaigua has a July 26 meeting to discuss a proposal to rename Squaw Island. The tiny land mass at the north end of the lake was reportedly used as a refuge for Seneca women and children when the Sullivan Expedition came through to destroy Seneca towns in 1779 during the American Revolution.

There have been past efforts to change the Squaw name, which many Native Americans say is offensive and derogatory. The July 26 meeting will include Dr. Joe Stahlman of the Seneca-Iroquois Museum in Salamanca, Jemison of Ganondagan and Dr. David Witt, Indians Nations Affairs Coordinator at the state Department of Environmental Conservation.