As the Bills prepare for camp, there will be plenty of competition for the jobs of kicker and punter

For the first time since 2011, the year Stephen Hauschka signed with the Seattle Seahawks and won a training camp battle to become their full-time kicker, his roster spot will not be automatic.

Hauschka, who certainly hasn’t been a bad investment the past three years for the Buffalo Bills, was put on notice during the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft when general manager Brandon Beane used a sixth-round pick to select strong-legged Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass.

There have been pretenders to Hauschka’s throne in each of his previous three camps, camp legs who were mainly around so that he wouldn’t have to attempt every kick in practice or preseason games.

Bass is not a camp leg, though, he’s a true threat. He will be given every opportunity to win the job because not only did he excel on placekicks in college, he can also boom the ball into the end zone on kickoffs for touchbacks.

Bass made 54 of 68 field goals across his four-year career (79.4%) and he also made 114 of 116 extra points. On his 268 kickoffs, 198 went for touchbacks, an outstanding 73.9% which is why ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranked him as his No. 1 kicking prospect.

“He can hit that field goal from 55-60 yards with no problem,” Kiper said of Bass. “Accuracy is something he’ll still work on, but when you have that kind of power and leg strength you’re going to get the NFL’s attention.”

And yes, the Bills were paying attention, especially when he showed well at the Senior Bowl in late January.

“I remember the first (Senior Bowl) practice, going to the end zone and just seeing the ball flight,” Bills’ special teams’ coach Heath Farwell recalled recently. “I mean, he was kicking some deep kicks, just impressive, and that’s where it first got my attention.”

Now intrigued, Farwell later attended Bass’ pro day at Georgia Southern which happened just before the spread of the coronavirus shut down the country and forced all of the Bills scouts and coaches to return home. He watched his workout, then had dinner with him that night.

“I really got an opportunity to understand what he’s about, understand the competitor that he is, the mindset, the toughness, how smart he is, as a football player, not just as a kicker, the understanding of the game in general,” Farwell said. “I remember calling Brandon Beane on the way home from that trip and told him this guy could fit organization for sure. I liked his mindset. He’s a really talented kid.”

The Bills are currently in a strong position regarding their salary cap, but there are players who will soon be eligible for big-time raises such as cornerback Tre’Davious White, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, and linebacker Matt Milano.

If Bass outperforms Hauschka and the Bills make the switch, they’d save about $1.8 million on the cap. That’s not huge, but every little bit helps.

Of course, the Bills may not want to risk going into a season in which they are expected by many to win the AFC East as well as a playoff game or two with a rookie kicker. Remember, Hauschka finished strong in 2019 as he made his last 13 field goals including all four attempts in the playoff loss to Houston. He still ranks 12th in NFL history in field goal percentage at 85.7

Thus, a logical scenario would be Bass making the team for his kickoff prowess and as a long field goal specialist with the 35-year-old Hauschka’s range clearly shrinking (5 of 12 from 50 yards and beyond the last two seasons). Then, Bass could take another crack at Hauschka’s job in 2021 when the veteran will be in the final year of his contract.

“It’s an open competition,” Farwell said. “It’s (Hauschka’s) job right now. He’s the incumbent. He’s had a lot of big kicks over his career. I mean, a history of good kicks in big games. He’s still the guy, and it’s up to Tyler to beat him out.”

If the kicker competition doesn’t provide enough intrigue, there will also be a punting battle between holdover Corey Bojorquez and well-traveled free agent Kaare Vedvik.

Bojorquez ranked 30th in the NFL in both net average (37.7 yards) and gross (41.9) in 2019. On the positive side only 22.8% of his punts were returned, the best figure in the league, as was his average hang time of 4.54 seconds. His roster spot is by no means a given.

Bills fans should remember Vedvik fondly. He began 2019 with the Jets and missed a field goal and an extra point in the Week 1 game at MetLife Stadium which helped the Bills pull out the victory. He was cut shortly thereafter and did not kick the rest of the year, spending the end of the season on the Bengals’ practice squad.

Vedvik was a kicker and punter at Marshall and he had quite a senior season in 2017. He made 10 of 16 field goals, 41 of 42 extra points, and had 32 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs, but even more impressive was his punting. He made first-team All-Conference USA when he averaged 44.0 yards gross and his hang time allowed only 16 of his 59 punts to be returned.

He could be a real wild-card in training camp because if he can show that type of versatility, imagine the possibilities. He could replace the inconsistent Bojorquez as the punter, and serve as the kickoff and long field goal specialist which would make Bass expendable, thus saving the Bills a roster spot.

Hey, you never know.

“That’s the beauty of sports, it’s competition, and it’s going to be a great competition,” said Farwell.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com.