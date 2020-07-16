State's governing body says practice is pushed back to Sept. 21 because of the pandemic and also releases plan for shuffling all three seasons to accommodate further interruptions

The excitement and anticipation of getting fall sports started with Aug. 24 practices will have to wait.

Until Sept. 21.

That’s the news from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association on Thursday, which met in the morning to discuss plans for the 2020 fall season. The decision comes after high school athletes lost the entire 2020 spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The delayed start to the fall sport season season — which does not affect the start of the school academic year — also means that all regional and state championships tournaments for the fall season are canceled.

“As the state considers reopening, it is unrealistic to believe that athletic seasons can start on August 24 as originally scheduled,” said Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA president in a statement that was released shortly after the NYSPHSAA’s Covid-19 Task Force met in Latham, Albany County. “The priority will continue to be on the educational process and a return to learning in the safest possible way.”

In addition to the delay to the start of the season and the canceling of regionals and state tournaments, the seven-day practice rule is waived and schools are encouraged to schedule games geographically to reduce travel.

Schools also will have the option, if permitted by New York, to offer off-season workouts.

“Our student-athletes and coaches have worked tirelessly to prepare for the fall season,” said Jim Simmons, Athletic Director at Canandaigua Academy in a statement to district residents. “We are hopeful that our coaches and athletes can begin training and competing as soon as possible. We continue to follow the guidance from NYSPHSAA and the Governor and will keep you posted on any changes.”

In Bloomfield, AD Jon Mastin was optimistic for a fall season considering how well the Finger Lakes region is doing with the pandemic.

“Things were looking up,” he said. “I didn’t think that we’d be back to normal in school, but I felt we were moving in the right direction …

“The Task Force has done a great job and put a lot of time and effort into this. Canceling the tournaments is the right thing to do, so now we have a hope for a league season and being on the field together.”

Victor football coach Geoff Mandile said that while he’s disappointed with the news, he wasn’t surprised.

“Seeing the news from the Empire 8, the Ivy League and others, I kind of expected it,” he said. “The infection rate in Monroe County and the Finger Lakes is pretty low, so we were hoping for something, but it’s not unexpected.”

The delay for the fall season, or the possible interruption of it due to the changing nature of the pandemic, may also have an impact on the 2020-21 winter season and 2021 spring season. To that, the NYSPHSAA also released a proposed condensed plan with tentative dates should the plan be needed.

The plan is divided into three seasons:

- Season I for winter sports would begin on Jan. 4 and end on March 13. The 10-week season would include basketball, bowling, hockey, indoor track, skiing, boys swimming, wrestling and cheer. The high-risk nature of wrestling and cheer may prompt those sports to move to Season II or III.

- Season II for fall sports would begin on March 1 and end on May 8. The 10-week season would include football, cross-country, soccer, girls swimming, boys and girls volleyball and Unified bowling.

- Season III for spring sports would start April 5 and end on June 12. The 10-week season would include baseball, softball, boys and girls golf, lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, track and field and Unified basketball.

Whenever football is played, Mandile believes area athletes are ready to adjust.

“Any football is better than no football,” he said. “Our priority wasn’t a state championship or a regional championship. It’s getting in as many games as we can … So whether that’s 1 game, 5 games or 10 games, we just want to play and be together as a team.”

At this point, Mastin said it’s best to keep moving forward with the positivity and be prepared.

“It’s sad, but New York has done a great job and our area has done a great job to flatten the curve,” he said. “We just have to stay positive and be ready for a return.”