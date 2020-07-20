Matt Guererri wins a fourth Sportsman race and Josh Pangrazio dominates the Street Stocks race before curfew ends the racing early at the Canandaigua track on Saturday night

Motorsports returned to Land Of Legends Raceway for the last 'Saturday Spectacular' of the month yet after a lapse of more than two weeks, nothing has really changed. At least in the world of Speed Connection Sportsman and Street Stocks at the Ontario County Fairgrounds.

Open-wheel standout Matt Guererri and full-fender veteran Josh Pangrazio continued to run as hot as the 90-degree heat in wine country, Guererri posting a division-high fourth Sportsman victory while Pangrazio made it three straight in the Street Stock ranks. Guererri won the last Sportsman race run on July 2 and Pangrazio captured the last Street Stock feature held on June 27.

Cory Sparks kicked off the 2020 SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series with a narrow victory over local favorite Darryl Ruggles and Tyler Burnell returned to victory lane in Hobby Stock action to close out Geneva Club Beverage Night in Canandaigua.

The 35-lap Pepsi Big-Block Modified main, along with the 16-car Sportsman B-Main, fell victim to the 11 p.m. curfew with LOLR promoter Paul Cole creating a unique DIRT doubleheader on Sat., Aug. 1.

“As a promoter you spend every waking moment trying to prepare a racetrack and no matter how much heart, soul and money you pour into the effort things will inevitably go sideways,” stated Cole, following his candid public announcement made in response to the unexpected Saturday night setback.

“Sometimes it's the weather, sometimes it's the government … I'm not here to make excuses nor seek absolution, just let the racers and fans know we will be working to correct them.

“During this entire COVID issue the Town of Canandaigua has been very helpful in keeping racing alive and fans back in the stands. There was no way we could break curfew and keep our progress forward. I know that isn’t very helpful to our dedicated Big-Block class and the fans that came to see them. We will be working to adjust the schedule to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Despite the night's program ultimately slowed by four red flag situations and a viewing audience suffering through a server failure by the LOLTV supplier, over 120 race teams helped put on another exciting show for those both at home and in attendance.

“The track was tough for everybody,” remarked Guererri, 30, after parking his bent #12G Tradition Automotive Group-Product 9-Mohawk Northeast/Bicknell entry in the winner's circle for the 10th time in his career circling the hallowed half-miler. “It's fast and challenging for everybody. To stay off everybody is a job in itself.”

With the 'Mug Bug' making its season debut pacing the 26-car Sportsman field, Guererri had a tough assignment as the Waterloo pilot filed in 16th on the starting grid for the 25-lapper. Pole-sitter Nick Cooper and rookie Emmett Waldron swapped the lead early while top point chasers Kevin Root and Kane Bristol made unplanned pit stops following lap three incidents that kept scorers reeling.

Looking for his second win of the weekend, young Alex Payne grabbed the top spot from Waldron on lap six and after a pair of slow downs for minor mishaps held a comfortable lead. A big shake-up in the running order came on a lap 11 restart when no less than a half-dozen cars were involved in a turn two pile-up that necessitated the final red flag of the night.

Payne continued to pace the pack back under green but the yellow lights returned after mechanical woes ended the night for Cooper with 11 laps complete. By the halfway point Guererri had survived all the turmoil and cracked the top-five while two-time winner Zach Sobotka moved in to challenge Payne. Guererri remained relentless, grabbing third from Paul Guererri on lap 16 then securing second from Sobotka three more times around.

A final caution on lap 20 for the slowing mount of A.J. Lloyd put Guererri on Payne's bumper to set up the thrilling finish. Guererri edged ahead underneath exiting turn two on lap 21 but Payne never flinched and maintained the advantage. Gibbz finally inched ahead on lap 22 and led by the same margin with two to go, eventually opening up a seven car-length distance over the talented teen at the stripe.

Sobotka and Paul Guererri crossed the line next while only the checkered flag thwarted the late-race charges managed by Bristol (5th) and Root (6th) as the clock struck 11.

“I saw Zach Sobotka go to the top in (turns) three and four and figured it was pretty good out there,” Guererri said. “A little rough on top and I wasn't too good getting through there but I found a line that worked. Got up to second and saw that Alex was running the top. He did everything a leader could do to try and hold on to the lead. I showed him my nose underneath and he was better than me on top so when he happened to go down low it surprised me. I'd rather be on top as that's what got me to the front so that worked out. He filled the void down there and I ended up getting around him. He raced me hard and clean, you can't ask for anything more than that,” Guererri added.

The CRSA Sprint Car Series A-Main was just as dramatic with the duel between Sparks and Ruggles lasting the final half of the 20-lap race. These winged warriors traded paint and the lead throughout with Sparks outlasting the Canandaigua kingpin in the 10-mile dash.

“Have to apologize to Darryl, I definitely did get him, got the inside water a little bit and slid up to him,” said Sparks, 33, after the Edinburg chauffeur pulled away for his first-ever victory at the Land of Legends over Canandaigua's winningest sprint car driver. “Definitely got to apologize to him. But he paid me back, from his end he didn't know what happened. As far as I'm concerned it was just a racing deal.”

Come feature time for the Street Stocks, Pangrazio got any drama out of the way early, taking away the lead for good from Parker Smith on lap eight and building an insurmountable straightaway advantage over the remaining dozen circuits.

“She was definitely hooked up tonight,” said Pangrazio, turning 37 since his last visit to the LOLR winner's circle in June. “Been tuning on it, getting it faster and faster. Would've been even faster but I ripped the right-rear brake line off this thing just before taking the lead coming off turn four and we had to restart in second.”

The Hobby Stocks have staged four events and Saturday night second-generation stalwart Burnell became the first repeat winner in the entry level class.

“We had all winter to build a new hot rod, decided to put it into victory lane twice this year and might as well keep doing it again,” said Burnell, 18, who also extended his division points lead steering the potent gray no. 57jr. Castle Harvester-Touhey Insurance Chevrolet Camaro.