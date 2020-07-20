The linebacker has been a bright spot in Buffalo, but some feel he has even more potential than what he's shown

Through his first two seasons in the NFL, Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been a somewhat polarizing player in the eyes of league observers.

Some believe he has already become a star and is well on his way to greatness, while others are taking a more cautious approach in their projection, pointing out that while he’s been good to date, he still has some work to do to close up some of the inconsistencies in his performance.

This is what we know right now about the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Few players in NFL history have played better at such a young age, as evidenced by the fact that he became the first player to record two 100-tackle seasons by the age of 21; he has started all 31 games he has played and taken on the big role of being the signal-caller; and he was held in high enough regard to be added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster last season as an injury replacement.

From the moment Edmunds came to Buffalo as a raw 20-year-old, he has been the hub around which the Bills’ defense spins from his middle linebacker spot, his size and speed making him one of the most unique athletes to ever play that position.

“When you look at the fact that he’s just going into his third season and just turning 22, so young, so much promise ahead of him, and he’s achieved so much already,” Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “I mean, to already be recognized as one of the leaders on our team and on our defense, we’re very, very fortunate to have him.”

No one can argue Frazier’s point, but what we don’t yet know about Edmunds is how good can he be? As productive as he has been, some wonder whether he will ever become a truly dominant player, one who can single-handedly alter the course of games the way many great linebackers of the past have been able to do.

As big and strong and fast as he is, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Edmunds has all the physical attributes to become that type of force. Now, when you bake into the equation the mental acumen he has gained in his two full years of experience and more than 2,000 defensive snaps, there is every reason to believe that Edmunds is on the cusp of taking a big leap forward in 2020.

Frazier clearly thinks he will, and for Edmunds, a big leap would thrust him into the conversation regarding the best linebackers in the league.

When he was asked who he will lean on to provide leadership on defense in the wake of the departures — Kyle Williams left after 2018 then Lorenzo Alexander after 2019 —Frazier did not hesitate.

“Well, the first guy that comes to mind is just seeing Tremaine’s development in this offseason, this virtual offseason,” said Frazier. “Just the way he has been kind of bringing players together and talking with them, calling them, reaching out to them, going past his own position.”

During his first two years, Edmunds has filled out the stat sheet quite impressively. He has totaled 236 tackles, 15 of which have resulted in lost yardage including 3.5 sacks. He has 11 QB hits, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and has broken up 21 passes including a team-high 12 in 2019.

But there have also been lapses, times when he has struggled in coverage and with his tackling. The evaluators at Pro Football Focus – who already aren’t too popular among Bills fans with the way they seemingly always underrate cornerback Tre’Davious White – dinged Edmunds pretty hard in both areas last season.

They charted him for 17 missed tackles which were the sixth-most in the league among linebackers. In a stat called tackling efficiency which measures attempted tackles per missed tackles, Edmunds’ rate of 7.3 was only 40th among linebackers who played at least 50 percent of his team’s snaps.

When PFF determined that he had primary coverage on a target, its numbers indicate Edmunds allowed a completion percentage of 79.7. Also, among linebackers who were in pass coverage for at least 50 percent of his team’s snaps, Edmunds’ NFL passer rating allowed of 109.0 was 14th-worst.

What everyone needs to remember is that Edmunds turned 22 in May. For a player that age to have achieved what he has is striking, and it’s highly likely that the occasional lapses from play to play are going to be minimized as he pushes forward.

Surrounded by talent on one of the NFL’s best defenses, and now playing behind what might be a better defensive line, Edmunds’s star could light the galaxy this year and Frazier, for one, would not be surprised.

“He’s the epitome of what you would want one of your star players to be, one of your leaders to be,” he said. “A guy you don’t have to worry about late at night. You know he’s going to be where he’s supposed to be, you know he’s going to do what he’s supposed to do when it comes to football.”

