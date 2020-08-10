The receiver says he's looking forward to helping the Bills and the big-play potential with quarterback Josh Allen

Stefon Diggs has already seen Josh Allen leap tall linebackers in a single bound. Now, if you’ll allow another Superman reference, he can’t wait to catch his speeding bullets.

“I’m super excited,” Diggs said when he was asked about finally getting to practice and play with the Bills quarterback now that training camp has begun. “I’m looking at him as a quarterback who’s got a big arm, a big quarterback, a lot of heart, he runs around, he’s mobile, can extend the play. He can do a lot of things extremely well.”

The only time Diggs has seen Allen play live came back in Week 3 of the 2018 season, Allen’s rookie year when he was making just the second start of his career.

That was the day the heavy underdog Bills strutted into Minnesota and laid a 27-6 blowout on the Vikings. It was also the day when Allen created his first NFL GIF when he scrambled up the middle of the field and jumped over Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr, one of the plays of that year for the Bills.

With Brandon Beane swinging the trade to bring Diggs to Buffalo in the spring, now the two get to work together. Diggs knows that with his speed and playmaking ability, and Allen’s cannon arm, there could be some real fireworks at the empty stadium on One Bills Drive this season.

“If I was a genie, if I could rub the bottle I’d want all the good things to happen – he throws the ball 100 yards and I’m right at the 101-yard line catching a touchdown,” Diggs joked.

Of course, the expected explosions might not happen right away. Because of the COVID-19 cancellation of the offseason, outside of a couple informal workout days down in Florida, they are just now getting a feel for each other. And even that isn’t much in the walk-through format all teams must adhere to at this stage of camp.

“We can’t make it all happen at one time, just trying to take those small jumps as far as learning the offense,” he said. “If I had a genie, unlimited things would happen, but in real life, I’m just trying to use what I’ve got.”

Diggs is coming off a terrific season in Minnesota when he set a career high with 1,130 yards receiving for a whopping 17.9 yards per catch with six touchdowns. His 635 yards on receptions of balls thrown at least 20 yards led the NFL, and his catch percentage of 55.2% on such throws was second only to Amari Cooper's.

John Brown was supposed to provide the home run ball for the Bills last season but that never really materialized. He had only 10 receptions of 20 yards or more. Diggs gives the Bills a true deep threat, but only if Allen can improve his highly erratic deep throwing, which has been among the worst in the NFL since he came into the league.

“As far as last year having success throwing the ball down the field, that’s relative – it happens, or it doesn’t happen,” said Diggs. “My focus is whatever he does well, I want to be able to do that for him. For me, I’ve got the deep threat thing, but I take pride in my craft, I take pride in running routes, I take pride in getting open. Whatever he needs and whatever we’ve got to do to be successful as a team and as a wide receiver corps, quarterback, offense, I’m going to do it.”

It’s going to be a hectic 5½ weeks for those two, and the rest of the team, as they get ready for the scheduled season opener against the Jets.

“It’s been really good, it’s been super productive,” Allen said of the first few days together. “Our guys did a great job in the offseason making sure that the bodies are right and mentally engaging in the playbook and understanding everything that’s going on here. So when they’ve stepped into our room, into our meetings and especially on the field, they knew what they were doing.”

Diggs loves the offense he’s walking into. There has been a lot of focus placed on him as the new guy, the big-play receiver, but when he looks around he sees talent everywhere and it’s exciting.

“I’m kind of learning the dynamic of the team,” he said. “It really just comes down to you having a lot of weapons. Everybody can help this team win. It doesn’t really matter who gets the ball. As far as guys getting the ball, hopefully, we all can get it, but it’s not necessarily how it goes. You do your job and we win games, that’s what matters most. Nothing individually. The individual will take care of itself.”