A walk in the woods brings a lot of fresh air to the body, but it also freshens our perspective

We see the trail sign for Stephens Pond and the first thought in my head, of course, is the Grateful Dead song “St. Stephen.”

But since we are in the Adirondack Mountains with zero signal on the phones, the only music I’m hearing is what’s already in my head. And so, we hit the trail.

It’s a sunny and warm afternoon for the three of us on this hike, which starts at the Lake Durant state campground. My wife and I have our 7-year-old daughter with us and we’re eager to go even deeper into the woods than our tent already has done for us.

In short time, the hike does exactly that. And while we’re no stranger to the woods, this trail is new to us and that’s a big part of the draw. Trees, dirt and plants? Of course we’ve seen them before.

But not here. We walk and talk, discussing much of what we see. And given the reports I’ve read throughout the summer leading up to this trip, I’ve got a keen eye for bears that perhaps we don’t see.

We’re also at the age with the little one where the hiking lessons come into play. Lessons she hopefully will carry with her for a lifetime of hiking enjoyment that’s ahead of her.

Stay on the trail. What color are the trail markers we’re following? Watch your step on the rocky parts. Always look over a fallen log before you step over it.

As the walk continues, we notice the silence. It’s odd to not hear the song of a single bird in the afternoon sunshine. Is it a sign of weather to come? Are we scaring them off? Are we being watched?

Maybe it’s a combination of all three. We knew our ultimate goal was to reach Stephens Pond and as we drew closer, the melodies of the birds returned. So we figured that maybe the birds were happier when they were closer to water and who doesn’t sing when they’re happy?

No doubt, it’s a beautiful day to be in the woods to see and hear the natural world. It’s not often you can get to a place where the sound of cars, other humans and every day life is absent.

It’s just us, members of the Foot Stomper Clan, making our way through. There is no rush, no pressure and no urgency. And it’s that peace that makes the beauty of the forest as close to complete as we can be.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the urgency to make itself known. It’s a long hike for 7-year-old legs but as we caught the vision of water through the trees, the joy of discovery replaces the urgency. Or perhaps it’s the joy of knowing we can give the legs their well-deserved break.

The crude and rustic outhouse in the middle of the woods brings out the kind of jokes you’d expect on a family hike, and inspecting the lean-to near the pond’s edge is fascinating. And if that weren’t enough, finding the assortment of frying pans, grills and sauce pans hanging on the side of the lean-to is really neat reminder of how past backpackers take care of those who come after them. If you’ve ever backpacked through the mountains, you understand just how valuable those items can be.

The highlight of our break and snack is the chipmunk with no fear. It did the usual circle around us, inspecting our intentions and smelling the nuts and snacks we unpacked. But when it came right up to us and sniffed the hiking shoe of the little one, there wasn’t another care in the world as we smiled and remained as still as possible to prolong the moment.

But it ended, and so the break. We hitched up and started the return journey with the promise of ice cream to put a little pep in the steps. Of course, it worked.

And as mom and daughter played a game of random questions to pass the time as we moved along, the dual nature of nature struck me. On our day in the woods, life was sunny and peaceful.

But as we walked past the many widow-makers and other fallen timber, I couldn’t help but think of the violent storms and winds that pass through here and bring these massive trees to the ground. It’s a fascinating part of the cycle as trees grow, then fall to be left unattended and decompose to become nutrients and fuel for the younger trees to follow.

These young trees will grow tall and strong themselves, only to one day reach their time to return the favor. They’ll fall to the ground and become part of it to nurture the next tree that sprouts from that very ground.

There are times nature can make us feel small and insignificant. But on this day, that feeling never arrives. If anything, I feel as much a part of nature as I ever have.

It was as if the three of us were right where we belonged. Some people say spending time in nature is a way to get away from it all. For me, spending time in nature is way to get to it all. It’s not where I want to be. It’s where I must be. And on this day, that feeling means as much as it ever has.

Maybe it’s because our trip to the Adirondacks was long overdue. Maybe it’s because the Lake Durant campground is one of the finest state campgrounds we’ve camped.

Or maybe it’s because of the way 2020 has been for all of us. To be sure, it’s been a year like no other.

We’ve been tested in ways we’ve never imagined. We’ve been through a lot and sacrificed quite a bit. Our lives have changed in ways we never considered and we’ve seen and heard things that we never imagined having to process.

So maybe this hike in the woods was superior to the others because the world we left to get here is so different. Maybe there was a hope that when we came out of the woods, normal as we knew it would be back.

No such luck, of course. But that doesn’t mean the hike is a lost cause. It was naturalist John Muir who wrote that in “every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.”

I went into the woods thinking it was just going to be a walk. But of course, Muir was correct and I received so much more. Considering the havoc this pandemic has wreaked since March, I realized that what I received from nature on this day was right next to me and all around me at the same time. It was, simply, the opportunity to be.

To be in the woods. And to be in the woods with those I love.

Really, that’s all I need.

