Coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane make no secret of their affinity for players they know well and it's paying off for Bills

The Carolina Connection, the pipeline that head coach Sean McDermott began establishing in 2017 between his former team, the Carolina Panthers, and his new team, the Buffalo Bills, remains as fruitful as ever.

Since the former Panthers defensive coordinator was hired by the Bills, there have been 21 players with ties to Carolina who have been brought to Buffalo and they have delivered varying degrees of productivity, or lack thereof.

McDermott and his personnel partner, general manager Brandon Beane, who had previously served as the assistant GM in Carolina, were familiar with every one of those players from their days with the Panthers.

“Yeah, I think that does help,” Beane said of the pre-existing relationships. “And that's part of it in planning. These were some guys that we did target.”

The reliance McDermott and Beane have had on their days in Carolina regarding some of their personnel moves is not new in the NFL as many other coaches and GM do the same thing.

Free agency can sometimes be a crap shoot if the shopping list is populated with players you’ve never had a connection with. You watch film, talk to people who know the player, but firsthand knowledge is such an added bonus.

“When we got to Philadelphia,” McDermott said, recalling his time coaching under Andy Reid with the Eagles, “Andy signed a couple players from Green Bay that he knew from his time in Green Bay and, and it's always nice. Number one, that we're able to get those players here, but also it's humbling on the other end that they will want to come and play for me and Brandon again because there's 31 other teams that they could choose from.”

Fans sometimes chuckle – “Here comes another guy from Carolina” – but in all the decisions they have made on ex-Panthers, McDermott and Beane knew what they were getting, and they had a vision for how each could fit into the program they were constructing in Buffalo.

Some of the transactions didn’t work out – the trade for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in 2017 serving as the shining example – but in several cases the players have made viable contributions either on the field with their performance, helping their teammates understand McDermott’s defensive system, or in simply helping to set the tone and culture in the locker room.

This past offseason could prove to be the most fertile ex-Panthers recruitment class yet because the Bills have big plans for defensive linemen Mario Addison and Vernon Butler, cornerback Josh Norman and linebacker A.J. Klein.

Start with Norman, who played his best football when he was in McDermott’s Carolina defense and now is coming back to play in that system after four somewhat mediocre seasons in Washington.

“There's been a lot of talk of how he played and how his chapter in Washington maybe didn't unfold the way that a lot of people had hoped,” McDermott said. “With our culture, and the same system, really, he'll be able to regain his form and I know he's working extremely hard at it.”

Levi Wallace isn’t going to just cede his starting role to the veteran, so that is shaping up to be the best positional battle in training camp.

Like Norman, Klein wasn’t a direct import from Carolina because he left there after the 2016 season as a free agent and spent the previous three years starting at outside linebacker for New Orleans.

With Lorenzo Alexander retiring, there was a positional need and Klein fit the bill, the only difference being that he plays more as an off-ball linebacker compared to Alexander, who did that but also rushed the passer from the edge. Having upgraded at edge rusher, the Bills probably won’t ask Klein to replicate Alexander’s role.

“I know he was a tremendous player, a tremendous man, but still, I don't feel any pressure to fill any kind of hole or void or anything because I know who I am as a player and as a person,” Klein said. “And I hope I just fit in with the group with how I fit in. I'm not trying to fill his shoes, per se.”

Klein jumped at the chance to reunite with McDermott. “Familiarity, knowing coach McDermott, and obviously some of the guys that I've played with over the years are starting to come here as well,” he said. “And this is a young team that's here to win and on the cusp of something great. I see the potential for a championship and I definitely want to cap off my career with the championship before I retire.”

Addison figures to start opposite Jerry Hughes on the edge as the replacement for departed Shaq Lawson. Over the last three seasons he recorded 29.5 sacks, double Lawson’s total in that stretch.

Addison is one of Beane’s favorite players because when he was serving as the Panthers’ interim GM back in 2012, after Marty Hurney had been fired, he brought Addison to Carolina from Washington, and during his 7½ years with the Panthers Addison totaled 55 sacks.

“Mario was a guy that I stole off the Redskins practice squad,” Beane recalled. “He had bounced around that year through several teams. Mario is just a real pro, and I know where his age is (33 on Sept. 6), but you watch the film and he's still getting it done.”

Butler was signed to be part of a rotation at defensive tackle, but his role will now be increased after another ex-Panther, Star Lotulelei, decided to opt out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. Butler may very well end up being the starter next to Ed Oliver, with Harrison Phillips, Quinton Jefferson and Vincent Taylor vying to join the mix.

“The light seemed to come on a little bit for Vernon last year,” said Beane of the player who was Carolina’s first-round pick in 2016, Beane’s last year in Carolina’s front office. “His first few years probably weren't up to where we saw his talent level when we drafted him, but I think he had (six) sacks last season and just felt like the light was starting to come on.”

Here again, having that connection and knowing where a player has been in his career and the arc it has taken is important. Beane said he thinks Butler can become a version of Jordan Phillips who the Bills grabbed off the waiver wire in 2018 when he had a falling out in Miami and resurrected his career in Buffalo, leading to a free agent deal with the Cardinals.

“Maybe a guy who, not everything has played out perfectly yet, you know,” Beane said of Butler. “Jordan was a second-round pick (by Miami), and we just feel like our system fits Vernon the way it did Jordan and hopefully he can get to the level that Jordan did before Jordan left for Arizona.”