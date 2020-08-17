The team practices in pads on Monday for the first time to bring a sense of normalcy in preparations for 2020 season

At last, as Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday morning, his team is finally allowed to practice the way football was meant to be practiced.

The Bills — as well as most of the other NFL teams — underwent their first full team workout in pads at this summer’s home for training camp which is not St. John Fisher College, but instead, the practice fields at One Bills Drive.

It’s somewhat incredible when you consider that last Friday the Bills were supposed to have played their first preseason game against the Ravens in Baltimore, and in less than a month they are scheduled to open the regular season at home against the Jets.

“Yes, it's a return to real football,” McDermott said with a smile, an indication that he couldn’t wait to get off his Zoom call with reporters and get out to the field. “When you grow up around this game, whether you're coaching or playing … the first day of pads is always kind of monumental if you will. Like, hey, here we go.”

While contact was minimal as it often is even in non-COVID-19 21st century NFL times, there was bumping and pushing and shoving, and it looked like football. Up to this point all they had been allowed to do was strength and conditioning work, and then walk-through style drills without pads, essentially touch football as they installed their systems and dug into the playbooks, mainly from the mental side.

But on a beautiful summer day, McDermott put his team through a 95-minute session that included positional drills and 11-on-11 work, the day ending on a high note when Josh Allen threw a long pass down the right sideline to John Brown who made a diving catch with Tre’Davious White in coverage.

The exuberant offense ran down the field as if it had just won a game, a byproduct of how excited the players were to be back in a more normal environment, even though everything else around them was abnormal.

“It felt good,” said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. “I think guys were anxious to get out there and were full of energy out and I think coach did a good job making everything competitive. Guys were competing out there and getting after it. We played football with pads on, man, the first time since the playoff game, so it’s been a very long time.”

And while many of the young players, especially the rookies, likely were a little nervous, McDermott said it’s the same for everyone.

“There's always a little bit of anxiety around that, even for coaches,” he said. “I tried to share with the guys last night that we're not going to go live today but we will, what we call, thud up in terms of our tempo, just to try and take some of the mental edge off of their night so they could get some good rest.”

One thing McDermott has to watch in these first few days is resisting the urge to push too hard in an effort to make up for lost time.

“Yeah, that's where I rely on my staff,” he said. “I try and stay in touch with those guys and our sports science department in particular because we don't want to be too passive in our approach but also, we don't want to keep pounding the same nail into the ground and then eventually that player has a soft tissue injury. Some are going to happen anyway, but it's a delicate balance every year, in particular this year because it's so unique.”

During the practice, everyone who is not a player must be wearing a mask, including McDermott. Media is allowed to stand beyond the end zone closest to Abbott Road and can’t move out of its designated area, and reporters are also now subject to extremely restrictive rules on what they can tell fans.

In short, it amounts to pretty much nothing, and that will be disappointing for fans who often spent training camp mornings or afternoons following along with reporters tweets to keep up to date on what was happening on the field.

This is life in the NFL in 2020, and there’s not much that can be done about it. You know we’re living in weird times when before you drive to the stadium you have to fill out an online health questionnaire to even be considered for entrance. If you are approved, you then submit to a temperature check when you drive through the gate.

For some media members who have been chosen to serve as pool reporters and will be at practice most days, they have to go through the same daily COVID-19 nasal swab as everyone in the Bills’ organization including players, coaches, and staff.

As you look around the practice area, several tents have been erected which are serving as positional meeting rooms because it’s better to be outside as a group than inside. Also, a large tent at the far end of the fields on the back side of the property is an outdoor dining area where the players will eat their meals and hang out with each other during down time, weather permitting.

“I'm just reminded now of how adjustable we are as human beings, because what used to be unique has now become normal in terms of the layers that we have to undertake, the measures that the building is taking every day,” said McDermott. “To me, it's amazing how quickly we've adapted and adjusted. Credit to all the staff as well, but also I think it's a credit to the resiliency of our organization.”

As for the practice, rookie kicker Tyler Bass was put through a test and didn’t exactly overwhelm as he made six of nine field goal attempts from varying distances. If he hopes to beat out veteran Stephen Hauschka, he’ll have to be better than that.

Among the players who sat out were defensive tackle Ed Oliver (sore hip), cornerback Levi Wallace (sore back), tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot) and of course Jon Feliciano (pectoral) who won’t be practicing for months.