The veteran receiver says the QB's attitude is infectious and 'that's really where it starts'

Cole Beasley doesn’t care what you, or anyone outside the confines of One Bills Drive, thinks about quarterback Josh Allen.

“The people outside of here don’t matter, they don’t know, that’s it,” Beasley said Tuesday following practice.

He wasn’t disrespecting Bills fans, or anyone else. All he was saying is that he knows Allen is a rather polarizing player in league circles — some think he’s a star in the making, others think he’s going to prove to be a first-round mediocrity, or worse — and none of that registers for him.

The feelings about Allen inside the organization are what matter to him, and the overwhelming belief among those drawing a paycheck from the Pegulas is that Allen is about to prove all the naysayers wrong.

“He finally got a full year under his belt last year so he’s playing more confident than ever,” said Beasley, who in his first season with the Bills caught 67 passes for 778 yards and a career-best six touchdowns from Allen. “He’s making throws that he wouldn’t even have tried to attempt last year. He’s starting to throw guys open a little bit.”

The biggest difference Beasley sees in Allen is how his confidence is soaring, he’s in complete control of the system, and he’s becoming the unquestioned leader of the team despite his youth.

“It’s really just the confidence factor, when you see a guy with a lot of confidence in himself, that kind of drifts to everyone else as well,” said Beasley. “It’s infectious and anytime you have a guy like that and it spreads throughout the team and everybody’s playing confident because the guy who they’re looking at to lead is playing confident, I mean, that makes a dangerous team.

“That’s really where it starts, just his confidence as a young player and having success and knowing what he can do in this league, and he can do damage. He’s unselfish and he’s going to put his body on the line for everybody, so everybody will run through a brick wall for him and when you got guys that’ll do that for a guy, you know great things can happen.”

Here are a few other topics Beasley discussed Tuesday.

The addition of Stefon Diggs is big

Last season, Beasley and John Brown formed a nice 1-2 combination in the passing game, but every NFL team these days needs three productive wideouts because of all the three-wide sets that are used.

The Bills didn’t necessarily have that last season when you figure the third target was someone like Isaiah McKenzie, Robert Foster, Andre Roberts or Duke Williams. Now, the Bills can send out Beasley, Brown and Diggs, and that’s going to create a lot of angst for opposing defenses.

“Diggs, obviously, the big piece,” Beasley said of the trade that brought the former Vikings standout to Buffalo. “He’s had a lot of success in the NFL. He’s been a stud for a few years so anytime you add a talent like that to your team, you know it’s only gonna make the offense better and make guys around him better as well because they’re gonna have to pay attention to him a little bit. I mean they can’t take away everybody. Now when there’s three guys that you can’t really cover one-on-one, it might cause some problems for the defense.”

Will one ball be enough?

Besides Beasley, Brown and Diggs, the Bills have other viable weapons on offense such as tight ends Dawson Knox and Tyler Kroft and running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.

That’s a lot of mouths to feed for Allen, but it’s a great problem to have and Beasley is on record that it won’t be an issue for him.

“Stats and numbers aren’t for me and that doesn’t matter to me anymore,” he said. “It used to. I used to play for those things. I wanted to get recognition for being the best slot (receiver) in the league or whatever it may be, but that’s for the people outside of here.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons on our offense that we can utilize. We just got to know there’s only one ball and guys just got to be patient and wait for their turn to make a play and be ready to make a play. I think we’ve done a good job of talking through that and establishing what the goal is and everybody knows we’re all headed after one thing and that’s just the win.”

He’s feeling good at age 31

Beasley is heading into his ninth NFL season and he remarked how this is the best he’s felt coming into a training camp in several years because he finally had an offseason where he wasn’t rehabbing an injury or recovering from a surgery.

“I’ve had a few injuries the past four years; a hamstring, a groin, had surgery last offseason, so, this is the first full offseason I’ve had in forever where I finally got a chance to heal and get my body ready,” he said. “This is really the best I’ve felt, probably in five years, to be honest. I know my age is getting up there, but I feel a lot better at 31 right now than I did at 26.”

Cowboys had nothing on these Bills

Beasley spent seven years in Dallas and his teams won three NFC East division titles while he was there including two seasons when they won 12 and 13 games. As he looks around the locker room in Buffalo in 2020, he knows how good the Bills can be.

“This is definitely one of the most talented teams I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “I’ve played for a lot of talented teams that I feel like we should have gone to the Super Bowl but we didn’t make it. There’s a lot that comes into play and a lot of variables, so it’s still upon us to come to work every day and put this stuff together.”

That said, he also knows you need some luck along the way, especially with injuries which Buffalo certainly had last year. If the Bills can stay healthy, there’s no reason to believe they can’t challenge for a Super Bowl berth.

“I mean we can’t make any predictions and just say based on talent we’re gonna go to the Super Bowl,” he said. “There’s a lot of talented teams that don’t do that. We’ve got to create that unity and that brotherhood where everybody’s playing for the man next to them. It’s a little harder to do that in these times, but if anybody will find a way it’s this organization because that’s kind of what we do. It’s family here and we’ve got to do a good job with that part and that’s what’s going to take us to the Super Bowl more so than talent.”