The Dolphins say they'll allow limited numbers at their opener against Buffalo, but New York stadiums will likely remain empty

It would seem that if you want to get a rise out of Sean McDermott right now, ask the Buffalo Bills coach about the NFL’s uneven policy regarding fans being allowed to attend games in person this season.

Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced that they will be allowing a certain percentage of fans into Hard Rock Stadium – approximately 13,000 – for the start of the regular season. The Bills will be Miami’s opponent for its home opener in Week 2 on Sept. 20.

Several other teams have also announced they will allow some fans, while in New York, that does not seem to be an option for the Bills as Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not given permission for gatherings of that size.

Clearly, having fans in the stands gives the home team at least a small home-field advantage. True, 13,000 certainly won’t be able to affect the game the way 70,000 could, but it’s certainly better than zero which is likely what the Bills will have at Bills Stadium this season.

“We control what we can control,” McDermott said on a Zoom call Monday morning. “I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be ... what appears to be a playing field that is like that. Inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums. We control what we can control. That’s gotta be our mindset and that’s how we attack it.”

Here’s what else McDermott had to say Monday:

Lab problem was a learning moment

The irregularities that cropped up in COVID-19 testing at a New Jersey lab Saturday created a little angst for 11 teams, including the Bills, and certainly had some players worried about their health.

Quarterback Josh Allen was among the Bills players who were precautionarily kept away from practice Sunday, but as it turned out his test was a false positive and he was back to work Monday for the morning session on the grass fields at One Bills Drive.

McDermott said the Bills’ organization did a great job handling the situation, and it gained knowledge for having gone through it because with the unpredictability of the coronavirus, this could certainly happen again.

“I give the players and the staff a lot of credit; they were very positive with their approach and they went out and were resilient in terms of their mindset (Sunday),” he said. “What appeared to be a potentially very negative situation on the surface, the way we handled it, the way our players handled it in particular, to me, was a positive in terms of a growth opportunity for us as a team, and an opportunity for us to move forward as a team.”

“That’s how you have to look at it. We found a way to work with it, and work through it and I think for our football team, that's the key.”

QB quarantine still possible

Before this happened, McDermott was asked about whether the team would consider quarantining at least one of the four quarterbacks so that if there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at that most important of positions, the Bills would have someone healthy to play.

McDermott still doesn’t appear ready to take that step, but he said what happened Sunday, wasn’t a scare, “But it’s a reminder, though, more than anything, just overall to myself and to our football team that this can happen in a hurry. As we discussed yesterday as a team, this can take a big chunk out of your football team or your staff.

“It's a great reminder and a great lesson for us. We were able to get some things done in a constructive way in terms of seeing what our football team looks like and how we would handle it because it could very well happen during the season. That's the reality of our situation.”

Matt Barkley got some work in

Because Allen couldn’t practice, it gave the backup quarterbacks some additional practice reps which have been in short supply.

“It gave us a chance to look at guys that we wouldn't have had the chance to look at,” said McDermott. “This could happen during the season so to have Matt take the reins on short notice in particular was a great opportunity for our football team.”

Barkley loved the additional work, but he also said it was, as Brandon Beane called it Sunday, a “good fire drill” to go through.

"It was kind of a reality that I guess we knew would come eventually in some form or fashion given the circumstances of this year," Barkley said. "Just having the mindset of, I guess for me that I’ve always had as a backup, of always being ready to go, which is always what I’ve had to do. I guess it was just a trial run of what it would look like if it had to happen in the season."

With Allen back on the field Monday, Barkley returned to the background along with Jake Fromm and Davis Webb.

Pass rush is a priority on defense

The Bills will be fielding a vastly different look up front with Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson gone as free agents and Star Lotulelei opting out. The team expected Phillips and Lawson to leave, and Beane made it a point to upgrade the line when he drafted A.J. Epenesa and signed free agents Quinton Jefferson, Mario Addison and Vernon Butler.

Buffalo was a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of sacks and pressures last season, and McDermott said his defense needs to turn up the heat more in 2020.

“I think it's a mentality more than anything,” he said. “It's a mentality that coach (Eric) Washington has put into place here and a mindset that our guys have to stop the run, but also, we’ve got to be able to affect the quarterback.

“It's not always sacks, but affecting the quarterback, and we had opportunities last year where we were in position but we didn't finish. And those can be the difference-making plays. We’ve got to continue to find six inches on every play and that starts up front and it's the ability to affect that quarterback.”