The team sent a letter to season-ticket holders on Tuesday, saying it is adhering to state guidelines to not allow large gatherings

Not that anyone was expecting something different, but the Buffalo Bills confirmed via a letter that was sent to season-ticket holders Tuesday afternoon that they will not be allowed to have fans at Bills Stadium for at least the first two regular-season games in September.

New York State guidelines remain in place regarding large gatherings, and unless something happens to the rate of COVID-19 cases, fans probably shouldn’t get too excited about a possible change after the games against the Jets on Sept. 13 and the Rams on Sept. 27.

The Bills’ letter read as follows:

“We hope you and your family and friends are staying safe and healthy.

“In June, New York State issued COVID-19 guidance to allow professional sports to be played without spectators. After much discussion and collaboration with the State and Erie County, those guidelines will remain unchanged for at least our first two home games in 2020.

“We fully support New York State's efforts to keep New Yorkers safe and will continue working together, along with the NFL, to establish policies and procedures that hopefully permit fans later this season.

“We appreciate your patience and continued support of the Bills. We are working hard to be ready when we can welcome you back to Bills Stadium.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your account representative.”

This news comes after the Miami Dolphins, who will host the Bills in their home opener on Sept. 20, will allow approximately 13,000 fans into Hard Rock Stadium. This despite Florida currently having a much worse time dealing with the spread of the coronavirus.

Bills coach Sean McDermott called it “ridiculous” that the NFL doesn’t have a uniform policy in place regarding attendance. McDermott’s viewpoint is that if some teams operating in certain states can’t have fans, then no teams should be allowed to have them.

Of course, the NFL owners don’t particularly care about the potential advantage home teams might have with fans in the stands.

They are losing gobs of money this year and are trying to recoup whatever they can. Also, visiting teams get a percentage of the gate (not including suite revenue) so Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula will be cut a check when their team heads to Miami.

To date, the Dolphins, Cowboys, Jaguars, Chiefs and Colts have announced that they will have fans in the stands, at least at the start of the season. Four teams – the Jets, Giants, Raiders and Washington – have already made the decision to go the entire year without fans.

The Bills are among a large group of teams that will start the season with no fans and play it by ear.

There is a chance that things could change in New York as the season goes on, and the Bills continue to work on contingency plans if they were to get the go-ahead from Governor Cuomo's office.

However, on Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz released a statement that hinted fairly strongly that fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

“As a note on professional sporting events, under current NYS guidelines no fans are allowed in Buffalo Bills games,” Poloncarz was quoted as saying. “If new cases and positivity rates continue to increase, it is extremely unlikely that NYS will allow fans into games.”