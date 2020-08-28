I've learned that I really, really miss lacrosse, the scientific process is fascinating, politics get in the way and lots of people are growing vegetables this year

March 14 was the last day I was out for live coverage of an event so yes, we’ve been at the pandemic thing for quite some time.

It’s been an interesting journey, to say the least, and I’ve learned a few things along the way.

- As much as I love to cover high school sports, the summer break for a couple of months is usually welcome. But 6 months is too long.

- I really, really, really miss lacrosse.

- And baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track and field.

- For the record: The last games I covered were on March 6, when the Marcus Whitman boys basketball team won its first Section V title since 1976 and March 7, when the Palmyra-Macedon girls basketball team lost in a Section V final to Dansville.

- It’s amazing how much you can get done around the house when you turn off the television.

- I missed reading, too. Paper books. So it’s been great to rekindle that passion.

- Haircuts are not a right.

- Lots of new vegetable gardens around this year.

- Seeing the scientific progress in real time is fascinating. I just wish the focus could be on something else.

- Politics don’t help anything. I pay attention and I vote, but I’ve never been one to spend too much time with the rhetoric. But what I do know is this: Now is not the time for division.

- Still, I believe in the goodness of people. The challenges before us over the last 6 months have been great, but so too have the people. No matter what’s in front of us, it’s nice to know we’re behind each other.

- Speaking of challenges, I believe the greatest one we’ve faced is to our patience. I’m not here to assign a grade, but how do you think we’ve handled it?

Since the 1980s, technology has evolved to give us results in seconds. We don’t have to wait until tomorrow for sports scores from the West coast. We can have our food heated in 30 seconds, we don’t have to wait until Saturday morning for cartoons, or wait until the bank opens to get money.

But when it comes to answers related to the coronavirus, we have to wait. And it hasn’t been easy. But we have no choice because there is no way around it. To get answers, at least the correct ones, it takes time.

- It’s been a great summer for star gazing. The Neowise Comet was breathtaking and the Perseids meteor shower was the reliable show we’ve come to enjoy. In the southern sky, the Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter has been fun to watch and the recent appearance of Mars adds to it.

All that, and we still have the regular old summer sky to watch. We’ve been blessed with some fantastic night skies this summer.

- Kids are resilient. That’s not exactly groundbreaking news, but in the height of what would have been the 2020 spring season, I talked with several varsity athletes who were hoping to not lose their senior season.

Dejection and disappointment were apparent and obviously understood, but I really enjoyed the perspective a lot of these kids have today. It’s taken time to embrace the reality of the pandemic, but most kids I talked with had done just that.

- One of the other abstracts being challenged for us currently is hope. As in, let’s hope we have a fall sports season.

Any type of season will do, really. We’ve already lost one season in its entirety, so even if we manage a handful of league games or local games, we’ll be happy. Soccer, swimming, tennis, golf. Whatever. We’ll take it.

Football, of course, may be a different story. That’s a tough game to play while maintaining distance, so we’ll see how that unfolds. It’ll be worth watching how things go in Ohio, where high school teams began play this weekend.

- One thing I’ve yet to learn but hope to at some point next week is the plan Section V and local schools have come up with for a fall season. New York gave fall sports the green light to begin practices on Sept. 21, but now the local leagues and committees are trying to figure things out.

Safety is the priority, of course. But there are plenty of logistics to unfold and iron out. So let’s keep our fingers crossed.

- Beyond the pandemic, we as a nation are dealing with social injustice. That covers a lot of ground, but we’ve all seen and heard about the violence in cities across the U.S. It brings me down.

We can be proud of the progress we’ve made as a melting pot society, but it’s clear we still have a ways to go. And if you’re like me, you always have something on your mind. Something to think about.

And if there is one thing I think about the most these days, it’s why can’t be just be nice to each other? You’ll never regret being kind.

