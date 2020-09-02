Saturday is the day rosters need to be at 53 players, so whose jobs are on the line?

When Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane and the rest of the Buffalo Bills’ decision-makers put their heads together to pare the roster down to 53 players Saturday, there will be some enormously difficult cuts to make.

But this is where the Bills are now, a team that no longer has room for middle-of-the-road talent. In fact, they are a team that no longer has room for some above-average talent and several of their released players will surely find jobs elsewhere.

It’s a nice “problem” to have, though, and you won’t hear McDermott or Beane complaining about the multiple positive options they have.

For the most part, I’m not expecting too many surprises Saturday, but I’m going to make a case for three potential cuts you may not be considering.

WR-KR Andre Roberts

In every 53-man projection I’ve seen, Roberts is on the team, and I can understand why. He’s a very good kick and punt returner, and it’s clear that special teams coach Heath Farwell fawns over him.

“Andre is a talented returner, an elite returner, a Pro Bowl returner,” Farwell said recently. “He is dynamic back there where he’s feared by other teams that they don’t want to kick him the ball. He still has the talent, he still has the speed he always had, but I think what separates him is his understanding of the game and understanding how to set up returns and how to set up his blockers.”

I can’t argue with any of that. But the fact is the return game simply isn’t as important as it once was, no matter what special teams coaches claim.

Today, strong-legged kickers kicking off from the 35-yard-line routinely drive the ball into the end zone for touchbacks, so Roberts stands there frustrated most of the time, unable to do his thing.

Across the league, the touchback percentage in 2019 was 52.7%, with eight teams over 70% percent. Stephen Hauschka, the ex-Bills kicker whose leg strength has waned, had a 58.2% touchback rate.

And today’s punters are trained to concentrate on hang time and directional punts more than distance, so very often, all the punt returner is back there to do is make a fair catch or direct traffic to make sure the bouncing ball doesn’t glance off a teammate. Bills opponents punted 84 times last season, and Roberts had only 28 returns.

Here are Roberts’ numbers: In 13 games he had 28 punt returns for an 8.0 average with a long of 22 yards, and on kickoffs, he had 25 returns for a solid 26.6 average which ranked fourth in the NFL for those who had at least 20 returns. His long was 66 yards. He did not score a touchdown.

When you total that up, it’s 53 touches, an average of four per game in the 13 he played. If it were me, I’m not keeping a player solely to return kicks, given that Roberts played only 9.9% of the offensive snaps in 2019 and caught three passes for 20 yards.

The Bills have a terrific top three at receiver in Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and John Brown, and rookie Gabriel Davis is also a lock. If the Bills keep six wideouts, that leaves Roberts, Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Isaiah Hodgins battling for two spots.

Hodgins is intriguing player and he’s a 2020 draft pick, and McKenzie is far more useful than Roberts on offense. The Bills can find someone on the current roster to handle returns, perhaps even McKenzie.

DE Trent Murphy

McDermott was singing the praises of Murphy the other day. “He’s a pro and the thing I love about Trent is he accepts a challenge and maybe that’s how we looked at this, I don’t know,” McDermott said, recognizing that Murphy is fighting for survival.

By all accounts, Murphy has had a good training camp, knowing full well that his roster spot — mainly because of his inflated salary cap number — is on the line.

McDermott loves him as a leader, but the Bills have several leaders in their defensive line room with Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Quinton Jefferson. Murphy is superfluous, and while he led all Bills’ defensive linemen last season by playing 65% of the snaps, there’s no way he would get that many this season.

Hughes and Addison are the starters, rookie A.J. Epenesa and second-year man Daryl Johnson can be part of the rotation, and Jefferson is a player who can line up inside and outside. There’s not enough of a need for Murphy when the Bills can save more than $7 million and put that money toward an extension for linebacker Matt Milano.

OG Brian Winters

When Jon Feliciano went down with a torn pectoral, the Bills immediately pounced on Winters who was waived in a salary dump by the Jets. At the time it looked pretty simple: Winters, a seven-year vet with 79 career starts, would move right into Feliciano’s starting spot at right guard.

However, Winters hasn’t exactly been a standout in practice, and the Bills have continued to tinker on the right side of the line, an indication that nothing is settled.

Here’s why Winters could be vulnerable: He doesn’t have the position flexibility which the Bills covet. He’s a right guard, and that’s it.

Meanwhile, Daryl Williams and Cody Ford both have the ability to play guard and tackle, Evan Boehm can play guard and center, and Ty Nsekhe can back up at both tackle spots. They all bring more value than Winters, so it could be that the Bills eat the $3 million in guaranteed money they gave Winters.

“You need flexibility in this line,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said last week. “Usually it's rare that you go through a whole season where it's just the same five guys. Position flexibility is important for any team, particularly on the offensive line. You just can't have enough guys that can do multiple things.”