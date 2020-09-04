The undrafted free agent has been a steady presence on defense for the Bills, who appreciate the attitude and work ethic he brings

Levi Wallace will have absolutely nothing to worry about come Saturday afternoon when the Buffalo Bills make their roster cut to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-man regular season limit.

But old habits are hard to break. When you’re a player who had to walk on at the University of Alabama and didn’t get a real chance to play consistently until your senior year, and then you were passed over for the entirety of the 2018 NFL Draft, you can excuse him for thinking that he still hasn’t “made it.”

“I’ve played with a chip on my shoulder since when I wasn’t on varsity my freshman year in high school,” said Wallace, now heading into this third NFL season. “That’s just how I play, that’s who I am, and I’ve carried that same chip each and every day from high school, college, even the NFL. That’s just me, so even now I’m established I guess a little bit … I still get nervous. Anything can happen. I never take any rep or any practice for granted.”

Wallace can take cutdown day for granted because not only will he make the team, but also he will most likely be starting at right cornerback – just as he has the past season and a half – when the Bills host the New York Jets on Sept. 13.

With Josh Norman still sidelined by a hamstring injury and only on Wednesday returning to do limited work, Wallace has all but locked down the job, though he, too, is now dealing with a hamstring issue.

Wallace sat out practice Wednesday and coach Sean McDermott was vague on the severity of the injury. “I don’t know yet,” McDermott said. “Sometimes these things are just sore, so we just take it one day at a time and that’s what we’ll do here.”

What McDermott wasn’t vague about is how much he appreciates who Wallace is, and how he goes about his business as a player who has had to work harder than most for the opportunity to become a starter in the NFL.

“I think really it comes down to the person that he is,” said McDermott. “When I walk by him in the hallway, when I ask Levi how he’s doing he’ll usually say, you know, ‘always’ or whatever; he’s got these sayings that just put me at ease that he’s got it all set up and ready to go in terms of the day-to-day approach. He’s a very consistent young man … he’s very comfortable and secure in who he is as a person, which I think is the start to being a good football player.”

At the start of 2018 the Bills tried several players at right cornerback with Vontae Davis, Phillip Gaines and Ryan Lewis all starting games before Wallace was given his chance in Week 10 against the Jets. He hasn’t been out of the lineup since, starting 24 straight counting the playoffs.

“Levi Wallace has played a lot of snaps for us as an undrafted player,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “We don’t play the most expensive players. We don’t play the highest draft picks. We play the best 53, or the best 11 on each side of the ball. And I think our guys realize that.”

Wallace hasn’t been a Pro Bowl-level player, but he certainly hasn’t been a weak spot that opposing quarterbacks have routinely attacked.

With All-Pro Tre’Davious White on the left side, you’d think the natural inclination is to look Wallace’s way and try to get favorable matchups against him, but you’d be surprised by the numbers according to Pro Football Focus.

Last year, White was targeted 84 times and Wallace was targeted 89 times per PFF numbers, not much of a disparity at all. The difference is that White allowed just a 46.3 NFL passer rating on balls thrown into his coverage which ranked second-best in the NFL among the 87 cornerbacks who played at least 50 percent of their team’s snaps.

Wallace came in at 93.6 which ranked 38th in the league but was ahead of some well-known corners such as Jalen Ramsey, Logan Ryan, Malcolm Butler, Casey Hayward and Kyle Fuller.

“Levi has done a really good job and if Josh doesn’t make it back we feel very confident that Levi can do the job,” said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

One of Wallace’s best attributes, Frazier said, is his never-get-too-comfortable attitude. The 25-year-old knows that every snap matters because they’re all on film and being scrutinized. He can’t take a play off, especially with a player with Norman’s resume lurking.

“People are going to look at him as an undrafted free agent, so you’re going to find yourself in these situations, maybe year in and year out, someone trying to come in and say, ‘I can beat out the undrafted free agent,’” Frazier said. “And so I think that really just emboldens Levi to work hard and have a desire to show everybody, ‘Maybe I wasn’t drafted, but I’m as good as anybody else you’re going to bring in or better.’ He practices that way. He plays that way. And it’s good for us. He understands: ‘I can’t ever relax.’”

PFF had Wallace giving up five touchdowns last year, and his 8.2 coverage snaps per reception allowed ranked 77th, so there is room for improvement. That’s partly why the Bills pursued Norman when he came available.

Several players will be out of work in a couple days, and two years ago, Wallace was right where they are now, sweating out the final cut and wondering if he’d done enough to make the team. He was asked whether he’s shared that experience with the players now in that position.

“When they ask me my honest opinion I tell them it’s just one day at a time, and maximize reps,” he said. “This is the last week, the last time to impress coaches. There’s not any preseason where all these other teams are looking at you, getting film on you, so it brings a little bit more of a challenge, but take every advantage and opportunity of every rep.

“I know I had to, and just come with that mindset each and every day that at the end of the day, no matter what happens you tried your best. I just try to keep it positive and encouraging as best as I can.”