The Bills QB was solid in a lot of respects in Sunday's win but he said he can't "take those points away from us" by losing fumbles

ORCHARD PARK — Josh Allen couldn’t wait to own up to it, which is one of the reasons why so many fans love the third-year Buffalo Bills quarterback.

Yes, the Bills did what they needed to do and defeated the inferior (my word, not his) New York Jets 27-17, and for that he was thrilled. And he admitted it was a blast to throw the ball 46 times, complete 33, and total 312 passing yards – all NFL career highs – plus tack on 57 rushing yards.

But while accounting for more than 90% of the Bills’ yardage total as a passer and runner, Allen immediately reminded reporters in his first post-game Zoom press conference answer that, “Those two fumbles early on, I can’t put ourselves in position where we have points, to take those points away from us.”

Allen was everything the Bills want him to be for most of Sunday’s season-opening victory. He was in complete control of the offense, directing traffic almost exclusively from three, four- and even five-receiver sets, spreading the ball to everyone, eight different receivers catching at least two passes.

He generally threw the ball on time, even threw a couple guys open. He was accurate, he made good decisions, and on a couple plays he declined to play hero ball by forcing something that wasn’t there and just threw it away, living to play another play.

When he wasn’t delivering daggers to the Jets secondary, he was frustrating their pass rushers with his ability to avoid sacks, several times shaking off what looked like a sure sack because he’s just so strong and athletic.

The ball security, though, is a concern. It has plagued Allen since he entered the NFL, and he now has a whopping 18 fumbles since the start of 2019. Not all were recovered by the other team, but both were Sunday, and they cost the Bills perhaps 14 points.

Against the Jets, it didn’t matter one bit. Later this season when the competition takes a sharp increase in difficulty, he can’t put it on the ground the way he has. Allen has made great improvement in cutting down interceptions, but fumbles are just as destructive.

“The first one, I’ve got to do a better job; I felt like there was nobody back there,” he said. “The guy made a good play. I’ve got to hold on to it. The second one, I got flipped upside down and braced for impact instead of holding on to the ball.”

If Allen cleans up that nagging issue, he may very well produce the breakout season so many believe he’s ready to deliver.

“He had an unbelievable day,” NBC’s Chris Simms said on the "Football Night in America" pre-game show Sunday night. “This is what he does. His ability to extend plays, buy time and make big-time throws on the run. … Josh Allen has superstar talent. I mean, he makes our jaws drop a little bit every weekend.”

Here are some other observations I had:

There are weapons all over the place

The Bills ran 81 offensive plays. The most they ran in any regular-season game in 2019 was 73, though they also had 81 in the playoff loss to Houston.

They held the ball for 41 minutes, 16 seconds, five minutes longer than their best game last year, which was against Cincinnati.

The reasons were obvious. This offense is tough to contain because everywhere Allen is scanning in the secondary, someone is getting open, whether it’s Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox and on and on and on.

Finally, the Bills have joined the 21st-century pass-first revolution, and it was fun to watch. They piled up 31 first downs, 17 came via the pass, and they converted 7 of 14 third downs. Amazing what you can do when you have a viable passing game.

“I thought Josh did a really good job of giving the receivers a chance,” said coach Sean McDermott. “They made big plays, our receivers and tight ends and backs made plays when the ball was in the air, and I thought our line did a great job of giving Josh time to work back there and the receivers to work the routes.”

Diggs played 94%t of the snaps, Brown 93, Beasley 63. Even Davis, the rookie fourth-round pick, played 49%. Now, much of this was game-plan-specific because Brian Daboll knew two things: The Jets are strong against the run, and pitiful against the pass.

“He’s the mastermind,” Diggs said of Daboll. “He knows his stuff as far as getting me involved and doing everything. I’m more than thankful, but more so from the standpoint of he got everybody involved. A lot of people touched the ball today. And you anticipate it being that way. We’ve got a lot of weapons offensively, and we’ve got a mobile quarterback.”

Big trouble at linebacker

If there is one position group on the team that can’t afford injuries, it’s linebacker. So what happened in the opener? Four linebackers went down, including the best two on the team, Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, who typically play almost every snap on defense.

Further, backups Tyrel Dodson and Del’Shawn Phillips also got hurt and the Bills had to finish the game with A.J. Klein and Tyler Matakevich. McDermott had no post-game updates – he almost never does, even if he does know the severity – but if Edmunds and Milano have to miss time, that’s a huge issue.

The only other linebacker in the building right now is Andre Smith on the practice squad. The Bills may need to make a couple waiver wire moves this week to replenish the position.

Tyler Bass needs to take a breath

No word on whether Stephen Hauschka’s iPhone buzzed Sunday night. The Bills made the decision to go with Bass, their sixth-round draft pick, primarily because he has a much stronger leg. And that’s great for kickoffs, but on placekicks, a strong leg means nothing if you can’t steer the ball between the uprights.

Bass missed from 38 and 34 yards, inexcusable in the NFL. Hauschka missed eight kicks from inside the 40 in his 12-year NFL career. OK, maybe Bass didn’t miss the first one, as it looked on replay like the ball snuck through. Still, it was way closer than it should be from that distance.

“There’s always a first time for all of us,” said McDermott. “We remain confident in Tyler. There’s going to be some of those moments, there’s adverse moments, there were today for our team. Tyler, I thought, did a good job of pushing through it. Got the field goal at the end to seal the game basically, so I was proud of him for that. He was resilient in his approach.”

Where was A.J. Epenesa?

I spent a good part of my pre-game Twitter chat trying to talk people off the ledge about the fact that Epenesa was inactive, a healthy scratch. This was a shock to some, but it shouldn’t have been.

The Bills have a strong group at edge rusher in Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Trent Murphy and Daryl Johnson. And the fact that Johnson is a big special teams contributor – he played 14 kicking game snaps – gives him a big edge on Epenesa, who is not part of that phase.

Epenesa, like all rookies in 2020, has a difficult task early in the season because of all the lost practice time. He’s not ready, and that was obvious in training camp when he rarely made anyone notice him. For now, there’s nothing wrong with that, so long as he starts to make progress.

Maybe it changes this week in Miami, but for now, he needs time on task before the Bills can trust him.

Cody Ford is a guard, for now

The 2019 second-round pick was drafted to be a right tackle, but there was speculation all last season that he was probably better-suited to playing guard. He doesn’t quite have the quickness needed to deal with fast pass rushers, and his bullying style works well on the inside.

With right guard Jon Feliciano out, it was an easy call to make, especially when the Bills can start Daryl Williams at right tackle and have Ty Nsekhe in reserve. The big question will be what happens when Feliciano returns, then what do the Bills do?

It’s a nice problem to have. What the Bills need to figure out is which five linemen are the best. Is Quinton Spain better than Feliciano and Ford, or should Feliciano move to left guard? Should Ford move back to tackle so that Buffalo can revert to the same combination they used all of 2019? It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Quick hitters

► Jordan Poyer made one of the game’s biggest plays when he forced Chris Herndon to fumble on the second play of the fourth quarter. Jerry Hughes recovered at the Jets 38. At the time, the Bills were up 21-10 and reeling a bit, but that play ended the Jets chances, especially after Bass made a 22-yard field goal.

► Of course, Bass shouldn’t have needed to make that kick because two plays earlier, Allen made his worst throw of the day, badly overshooting John Brown, who was wide open in the end zone. It cost the Bills four points.

► Another pass where Allen failed to execute came early in the third quarter, and it’s another thing that has plagued him: ball placement. Beasley was wide open down the seam and Allen found him, but Beasley had to make a diving catch of a poorly thrown pass. The gain was 29 yards, but it likely would have been a 64-yard touchdown had Allen delivered accurately. Ultimately, the Bills did not score as Bass missed a field goal.

► That was the one that looked good on replay, but because the NFL is the NFL, that play is not reviewable because the ball sailed above the uprights. It’s only reviewable if the ball crosses the plane of the goal post below the top of the uprights. So basically, Bass’ big leg may have cost the Bills three points because he crushed it.

► Allen became the first Bills QB to win back-to-back season openers since Jim Kelly won six straight from 1988-93. And you wonder why this team once missed the playoffs 17 years in a row?

► Allen’s 300-yard passing day was Buffalo’s first since Tyrod Taylor in 2016, but that came in overtime. The last QB to top 300 in a four-quarter game was Kyle Orton in 2014. I know, you just shake your head over that one.

► Diggs’ eight catches were the most he’s ever had in a season opener.

► All five starting offensive linemen played 100 percent of the snaps.

► Tight end Tyler Kroft, whom the Bills signed to a three-year, $18 million contract last year, is officially a nonentity. He was on the field for four offensive plays and was not targeted. He did play 12 snaps on special teams.