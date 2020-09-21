As schools get ready for the start of practices this week and next, let's answer some questions with the most current information we have

The 2020 fall season for high school sports is preparing to roll, kind of.

It’ll be different, no question. The coronavirus pandemic is making sure of that but at the very least, it appears area schools will be able to field some type of a competitive sports season for student-athletes.

Call it abbreviated, shortened or compact but at least we have something to call it after the disappointment of losing the entire spring season.

The biggest difference for the fall season of course is there will be no competitive cheer, volleyball or football. The New York Department of Health labeled those as high-risk sports, so the New York State Public High School Athletic Association made the decision to move those sports to March of 2021, creating a Fall Sports II season.

But the plan is to go forward with boys and girls soccer, tennis, golf and girls swimming for this fall. It all gets started this week after schools were granted permission to allow practices to begin on Monday to prepare for a fall season.

Of course we have questions about how this fall season will look and the information we have today may change over the next few days. But let's take a look at what we know today.

1. Will football teams do workouts starting on Sept. 21?

Canandaigua AD Jim Simmons said offseason workouts will work like any other time of the year, but teams must follow the guidelines as outlined by NYSPHSAA. So primarily, any football workouts will need to maintain social distance and include face coverings.

Section V is also working on guidelines for workouts that will allow schools and teams some flexibility for comfort levels. So within those guidelines, workouts and the dates for those workouts will vary from school to school.

2. When does my kid's season start?

NYSPHSAA said schools state-wide can allow their teams to begin practice on Monday, Sept. 21. But, each section and league within those sections can determine a different date, which is what's happening in Section V.

Most schools, including the Finger Lakes Leagues, will start practices on Monday, Sept. 21, but the Monroe County League is pushing its start date to Monday, Sept. 28. Some of those won’t begin until Sept. 29 because of Yom Kippur.

The reasoning behind the Monroe County decision came from the Board of Health, which said waiting an extra week will provide more coronavirus data from the schools that opened earlier this month. That data can help provide a better picture of overall safety for students, teachers and coaches before extracurricular activities like sports can begin.

As for when seasons begin, that can’t happen until student-athletes have at least 10 practices. So for teams that begin practice on Monday, the first games can be played on Friday, Oct. 2.

Teams that begin on Sept. 28 won’t be able to play their first games until Oct. 9. And for the teams that begin on Sept. 29, the first games can be played on Oct. 10.

On Oct. 12, the seven-day rule from NYSPHSAA will be waived, which means teams can practice/play for seven consecutive days without the required break. That means games/practices can be held on Sunday.

3. How many games will teams play?

Most schools are preparing for a season of games only within their leagues and work on the actual schedules remains an ongoing process. So how many teams are in the league will dictate the number of games, but the ballpark number is 12 to 13.

It’s important to note that schools are not allowed to play outside of their league and section until Oct. 19. On that day, teams may be allowed to travel farther depending on what the pandemic numbers look like.

4. Will there be Section V championships?

That depends on the sport, but the safe answer here is that yes, that’s the plan. The winter sports season begins Nov. 30, so the fall season will need to wrap up by then and whether sectionals are part of the season will be determined by the individual sports.

There are plenty of logistics to consider for a Section V Tournament in any sport, so nothing is finalized. But there is active talk of tournaments for boys and girls soccer as well as a championship race for cross-country.

5. With just two spectators allowed per student-athlete, are schools working on streaming options?

The short answer is yes. Technological capabilities are different from school to school, of course, but many are looking for solutions. For some schools, existing cameras need to be moved from one facility to another (gym to aquatic center) and some are looking to outside vendors.

For others, options include YouTube and Facebook Live.

6. How are schools preparing for safety?

Again, it will vary from school to school but the essentials like face coverings and hand sanitization will be the priority. At Marcus Whitman, hand washing stations will be installed and officials there are encouraging athletes to wash workout clothes and uniforms as soon as possible when the activity concludes.

7. Does my kid have to wear a face covering while playing?

Yes and no. NYSPHSAA is strongly encouraging the use of face coverings but says it cannot mandate it. So the organization is saying it will encourage participants to cover their faces “until it cannot be tolerated.”

NYSPHSAA says it cannot require a doctor’s note or even a note from the parents to excuse face coverings, so that leaves a lot open to judgement.

“We’re going to be encouraging the use of masks but we also have to understand it’s the athlete’s choice,” said Dr. Christopher Brown, superintendent at Marcus Whitman.

On the sideline, however, masks will be required, especially when distancing cannot be practiced.

The obvious exception is swimming.

“That’s unique,” said Paul Lahue, AD at Marcus Whitman. “Swimmers won’t be wearing one in the pool and we’ll talk about what’s reasonable for when you get out of the pool and your face is wet. But within that 6-foot range, the mask is expected to be worn until it cannot be tolerated.”

8. What about JV and modified sports?

Plans are in motion to allow competition, but the hurdles here are different than the varsity level. The biggest is transportation.

With many schools doing the hybrid model that has students home on some days and in the building for others, getting student-athletes to the school will be a challenge on some days. According to the state, schools will not be required to provide transportation for students at home to get to practices or the bus going to a road game.

For older students who drive, this won’t be an issue. What’s more, it appears that parents and students will be allowed to carpool for road games.

That said, the challenge for younger athletes playing at the JV or modified level is obvious since they don’t drive. It might not be out of the question for schools to ask parents to help with transportation.

9. What about Senior Night?

Most schools plan to honor senior athletes on the first home contest of the season rather than the traditional final home game.

This will allow the seniors to receive their recognition in case the season is not able to be completed.