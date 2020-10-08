Marion Central schedules vote on capital projects

On Dec. 8, voters in the Marion Central School District will decide on a $14 million capital project to address various needs to enhance the educational experience for students while contributing to the safety, accessibility and longevity of the district’s facilities without placing an additional burden on local taxpayers.

The project, which was approved by the Board of Education, includes upgrades to Marion Elementary School, Marion Junior-Senior High School and the district’s bus garage and fueling station. Approximately 87% of the project will be covered by state aid, with the remainder paid out of the district’s capital reserve fund.

“We understand that these are challenging economic times, but the district’s conservative budgeting approach has put us in a position to begin this project now with no additional cost to the local taxpayer,” Superintendent Don Bavis said. “In reviewing the scope of our proposed capital work, you will see that we remain consistent in prioritizing maintenance, repair, efficiencies and handicapped accessibility over some grand architectural design.”

Highlights of the project include roof and elevator replacements and restroom renovations at Marion Elementary School, resurfacing the track and replacing the scoreboard at the high school, and replacing the roof and fueling system at the bus garage.

Improvements to the district’s fitness center and tennis courts will be listed as alternate items on the ballot.