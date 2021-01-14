Local canal towns among IMPACT! Grant recipients

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor announced the 13 nonprofit organizations and municipalities that will receive IMPACT! Grants in 2021 totaling $108,787.

These grants advance work to preserve and showcase canal heritage, educate youth and welcome people to explore the canal in their local communities. Funding ranges from $1,500 to $12,000 and will leverage an additional $146,630 in private and public project support.

“As the pandemic continues to present abnormal challenges, it is especially gratifying to support diverse canal-inspired innovations,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “We are so pleased to make these timely investments and contribute to the resilience of our canal communities.”

Corn Hill Navigation in Pittsford received $11,388 to implement educational initiatives aboard the Sam Patch, including a bird-watching tour in partnership with the Montezuma Audubon Society and hands-on learning for students in the Erie Canal Environmental Education program, which blends STEM, history and environmental curriculums.

Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah received $10,865 to organize a Canalway Conservation Corps to develop early detection invasive species management programs and STEM-based educational opportunities at the Montezuma Wetlands Complex.

The village of Brockport was awarded $4,830 to enhance its self-guided walking tour by upgrading tour materials and interpretive panels.

The village of Newark will use $1,500 to repair vandalism damage to a canal-themed mural and guard against further damage or deterioration with protective coatings.

The remaining grants went to the Buffalo Maritime Center, Canal Society of New York State in Port Byron, Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum, city of Amsterdam, Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse, Erie Canal Discovery Center/Niagara County Historical Society in Lockport, Lumber City Development Corporation in North Tonawanda, village of Medina and Western New York Land Conservancy Inc. in East Aurora.