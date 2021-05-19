Family Promise seeking board treasurer

COURTESY OF FAMILY PROMISE OF WAYNE COUNTY

Family Promise of Wayne County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children and their families experiencing homelessness achieve sustainable housing, needs a treasurer for its board of trustees.

This position requires an understanding of financial accounting for nonprofits, and will encompass the oversight, management and reporting of all financial matters.

Duties include chairing the Finance Committee; serving on the board, Executive Committee and Fundraising Committee; preparing the annual budget; ensuring bills are paid, transactions are recorded and banking is managed; overseeing and presenting financial audits; performing banking deposits; and generating donor information details. If a bookkeeper is appointed, the treasurer will coordinate and oversee their work.

Interested applicants can call 315-879-1227 or email kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com for information.