Ontario Chamber names Business of the Month

Prestige Automotive Styling, 396 state Route 104, was recognized as the Business of the Month for January 2021 by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

“I specialize in full color vinyl wraps, window tinting, heat-resistant and ultraviolet protection, accessory remodeling and replacement,” owner Orlando Rodriguez said. “I Involve my customers at every step of the process, from dismantling the vehicle to completing styling and color wraps, reassembly and road-testing the final product. My work includes dry and liquid applications, and includes the precision needed for hands-on jobs like applying wall coverings.”

Rodriguez also does custom work on chrome wraps, ceramic coatings and paint protection.

“Due to the specialized nature of my work, customers and referrals come from Syracuse and the Finger Lakes to the Greater Rochester region,” he said. “I offer a one-stop shop. My brother helps me on a part-time basis.”

The Irondequoit native graduated from the School of the Arts in the Rochester City School District, where he majored in visual design. His first job was in computer design for an automotive firm, where he “caught the bug” for tinting and styling. He then left to follow his passion and niche in working with people.

Rodriguez opened his own shop and business five years ago. He works with insurance claims for body repairs and receives referrals from firms, which limit their graphics work to residential and business signage and lettering.

Daily business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 585-735-7710, email prestigeautostyling@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/prestigeautostyling for information.