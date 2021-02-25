United Way announces grant opportunity

United Way of Wayne County is accepting applications from local nonprofit health and human service organizations for COVID-19 recovery grants.

The application process involves submitting a written request for funding by noon March 22.

Applicants can submit a mini grant request by emailing a short narrative to newark@uwrochester.org with their organization in the subject line. The information will be used by the grants committee in its decision-making.

Grants will be disbursed via electronic fund transfer. Call 315-331-2773, email carol.pettis@usrochester.org or visit uwwaynecounty.org for information.