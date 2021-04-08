United Way announces funding opportunity

COURTESY OF UNITED WAY OF WAYNE COUNTY

Nonprofit human service agencies serving Wayne County residents are invited to submit an application for funding consideration as a community impact partner agency.

United Way offers this opportunity for programs that focus on education, health or economic mobility to become funded partner organizations. CIPAs will address the highest priority needs identified by the community members and stakeholders of the county.

Email newark@uwrochester.org or visit uwwaynecounty.org for information. Applications are due May 3 and the funding year starts in August.