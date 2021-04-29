Wayne CAP awarded pandemic relief funding

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-24th District, recently announced $600,434 in federal funds that will support Head Start programs during the ongoing pandemic.

Funding will go to PEACE Inc. ($313,911), Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency Inc. ($110,757), Oswego County Opportunities Inc. ($62,903) and Wayne County Action Program Inc. ($112,863). These agencies provide education, nutrition and health services to underserved individuals, children and families across central New York.

“As an agency and program, we are very grateful to have received additional funds to continue to respond to COVID-19,” said Stacey DeGroff, Wayne CAP early childhood administrator and Head Start/Early Head Start director. “As a program, we continue to prepare, prevent and respond to COVID-19 using the best supports and practices that meet the needs of children and families within our Wayne County community.”