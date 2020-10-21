From the Sheriff: Community Engagement Information Sharing, Part 7

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County government will be working to address Executive Order No. 203 — New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative through community engagement, planning, listening and learning, and with public comments.

Employing Smart and Effective Policing Standards and Strategies

Effective policing requires standards and strategies that advance the goals of protecting our communities and how your Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriffs communicate and engage with groups and individuals in a meaningful way showing everyone respect and empathy.

As I stated in my first release of this series and I will continue to emphasize throughout future releases, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is an accredited law enforcement agency through annual audits by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services law enforcement accreditation program.

The DCJS law enforcement accreditation program is a progressive and contemporary way of helping police agencies evaluate and improve their overall performance. It provides formal recognition that an organization meets or exceeds general expectations of quality in the field. Accreditation acknowledges the implementation of policies that are conceptually sound and operationally effective.

The accreditation program encompasses four principle goals: To increase the effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement agencies utilizing existing personnel, equipment and facilities to the extent possible; to promote increased cooperation and coordination among law enforcement agencies and other agencies of the criminal justice services; to ensure the appropriate training of law enforcement personnel; and to promote public confidence in law enforcement agencies.

The accreditation program ensures the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office employs smart and effective policing standards and strategies. The accreditation program safeguards against questionable police practices such as unlawful stop and frisk, discriminatory stops, racial profiling, placing a person in distressed (especially when restrained) on their stomach causing positional asphyxia, hog-tying individuals, the use of choke holds, strangulation holds, and blows to the head and neck with impact tools are not acceptable and outside the professional accreditation standards.

Your Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriffs are trained to act and react with professionalism, empathy and compassion no matter your ethnicity, race, creed, religion or color. I want to assure you that no matter your ethnicity, race, creed, religion or color; if you are a victim, my deputies and I will help you.

Barry Virts is Wayne County sheriff.