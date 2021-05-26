RG&E starts substation modernization in Williamson

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER GAS & ELECTRIC

Rochester Gas and Electric is providing upgrades to its Station 208 in Williamson, located on East Townline Road.

The modernization project will include removing the existing structure to install a prefabricated indoor substation that will house a new battery system and communication system, among other equipment. The project is expected to be completed and in service by the end of the year.

“We’re excited to get the Station 208 modernization project underway, which will increase reliability for the roughly 700 customers,” said Mike Craven, vice president of electric operations. “We take the responsibility of providing our customers with safe and reliable service very seriously and are continually evaluating our system. Station 208 was identified for upgrades, because some of its current equipment dates back to the 1950s.”

The modernization project will quadruple Station 208’s current capacity in anticipation of growing local energy demand. It also will create a critical contingency connection with nearby substations and distribution circuits so if a local power outage occurs, Station 208 can be an alternative source to temporarily supply power while repairs are made.

“The prefabricated indoor substation is cost-effective and ensures the substation is upgraded as soon as possible for our customers,” Craven said. “We expect to use this ‘plug and play’ technology more and more across our service areas when appropriate.”

RG&E will bring in a mobile substation to serve customers throughout construction. Temporary increases in construction-related traffic on East Townline Road are expected during the project period.

The company also is working to upgrade circuit 794 in the towns of Sodus, Huron and Wolcott.