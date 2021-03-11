Reliant Credit Union recognized by MemberXP

Reliant Credit Union was awarded Top Loan Application Experience and Top Transaction Experience for 2021 by MemberXP, a member experience solution from CU Solutions Group.

The Best of the Best Awards are given each year to credit unions that consistently provided exceptional member service, as reported by their own members.

Taking into consideration the challenges of delivering this service during a pandemic and economic crisis, this year’s award winners reflect some of the most agile and responsive credit unions.

“At Reliant, we strive to provide exceptional service to our members,” said Pamela Heald, president and CEO. “I am proud of our Reliant team for working hard every day to do their best for our members. MemberXP allows us another avenue to hear our members’ voices, learn from their feedback and take action to make positive change, all of which help us create an exceptional experience for our members.”

MemberXP is a platform that allows credit union members to provide immediate feedback on the service they receive. The platform tracks specific experiences, such as applying for a loan, conducting a transaction or opening a new account, and turns qualitative data into quantifiable and actionable information for the credit union.

"Throughout the last year, credit unions have once again shown they are willing to go above and beyond to connect and serve their members, no matter the challenges,” said Dave Adams, president and CEO of CU Solutions Group. “Every year, the Best of the Best Awards turns our attention to the trailblazers in our industry that are truly dedicated to delivering brand-defining experiences and unparalleled member service dedication.”