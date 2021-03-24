Free tax program coming to an end April 8

The last possible day to drop off taxes to be prepared through the free Tax Counseling for the Elderly program is April 8. The federal tax filing deadline is in May.

Documents can be delivered to Clyde Savannah Public Library, 204 Glasgow St., Clyde; Newark Public Library, 121 High St.; Wayne County Action Program Inc., 159 Montezuma St., Lyons; or Wolcott Public Library, 5890 New Hartford St.

Sodus Free Library, 17 Maple Ave., is accepting documents until April 5.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly is administered by Wayne CAP, with support provided by the IRS. Visit waynecap.org for information.