L&B Fabricators named Business of the Month

L&B Fabricators, 6285 Dean Parkway, is the Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for April 2021.

L&B designs and produces custom heating, ventilating, and air conditioning units and solutions from Buffalo to Syracuse. The 19-year-old company works with clients and their engineers to create and deliver customized ducts and systems products from raw aluminum or galvanized steel.

Co-owners David Byrns and Chris Lockwood each bring 25 years of knowledge in installation and fabrication, respectively.

“We know our client’s needs well and they are well acquainted with us,” they said. “We are never too big or too busy to serve every customer, from individual homeowners to large scale commercial projects. The customer brings us the job, and we design and create it from scratch.”

The business, located in the former Peter Parts’ Electronics site, has a unionized shop of 25-30 employees. Clients range from the recently built Intergrow Enterprises on Timothy Lane and an Amazon distribution center to school facilities in Fairport, Newark, Ontario, Sodus, Victor and Williamson; Eastman Kodak and City Mattress; stores, hospitals and colleges; and residential jobs.

L&B is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Call 585-265-2731 or email landbfabricators@yahoo.com for information.