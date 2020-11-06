Notable Names

Wayne Post

Newark soldier receives Army Achievement Medal

New York Army National Guard Spc. Zachary VanKoevering, of Newark, recently received the Army Achievement Medal.

VanKoevering received the medal from Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony McLean during the Best Warrior competition conducted by the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.

Each major unit in the New York Army National Guard selects two Best Warriors to compete in a statewide event held in the spring. VanKoevering represented the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment.

NY National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted James Nguyen, of Macedon, and Christopher Hall, of Newark, to the rank of specialist in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Both serve with the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.