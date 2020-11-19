Newark juniors win Outstanding Youth Award

Newark High School juniors Broden Haltiner and Michael Oberdorf built two pedestrian bridges over the summer in Silver Hill Technology Park for their Eagle Scout projects.

Both recently received the Outstanding Youth Award from the Newark Chamber of Commerce during a virtual ceremony.

The Outstanding Youth Award annually goes to a high school or college student who devotes time and effort to religious, charitable and/or community organizations and events that make an improvement in Newark’s quality of life.

“After spending countless hours running cross-country at Silver Hill Technology Park, I knew the bridges were in serious need of repair for the safety of park guests and spectators at our cross-country meets,” Haltiner said. “The bridges have brought excitement and vision of a clean and safe park environment. People that remembered the bridges when Sarah Coventry was still around have come back to see the bridges and ponds. It’s not only a time to reminisce, but also to envision what potential the park has for businesses that currently call it home.”

Oberdorf said, “Tearing up the old bridge and putting a new bridge at Sarah Coventry helped the community a lot, because the old bridge was a safety hazard and people could have gotten hurt if they tried to walk across. They could have fallen into the water. Many people use those bridges to walk their dogs or just go on a walk. Employees on the Finger Lakes Community College campus go down to the bridges to eat their lunch or the people in Elder One go on walks just to get out. I believe that my Eagle project has helped the community and has made it a better place.”

Chamber President Steven Hasseler and Vice President Chrissie Kent congratulated them on their awards, as did Boy Scout Troop 122 leader Bob Hutteman.