Assistant principal named at Kelley School

The Newark Central School District Board of Education appointed Marion Elementary School administrative intern Margo Lacure, of Fairport, to serve as assistant principal at Kelley School starting Dec. 10.

Lacure also is the multi-tiered system of supports coordinator for Marion CSD. She joins the administrative team of Principal Jeff Hamelinck and Sara McLean, chairperson of the NCSD Committee on Special Education and part-time administrative intern.

“I am so excited to begin as the Kelley School assistant principal,’’ she said. “I look forward to collaborating, creating and growing with students and staff everyday as we strive to reach our vision.”

Lacure also is the K-12 English as a new language teacher for the MCSD. She received her bachelor’s degree in history from SUNY Geneseo, master’s degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages from Canisius College in Buffalo and administrative certificate from the University of Rochester.

“We are very much looking forward to having Margo join our team,” Hamelinck said. “As our interview committee can attest, Margo has many gifts and talents that she will bring to Kelley School. Her depth of MTSS knowledge, background as an ENL teacher, passion for every student to succeed and sense of fun will help us live our vision of becoming the best version of ourselves by building lasting connections through collaboration, critical thinking and creativity.”