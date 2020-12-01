Notable Names

Wayne Post

Local soldiers recognized for pandemic response

The New York Army National Guard recognized Equipment Operator Chief Petty Officer Scott Pease, of Macedon, and Spc. Aubree Brothers, of Williamson, with commander’s challenge coins for their service with the state’s COVID-19 response force.

Pease is normally assigned to the New York Naval Militia and supported the Task Force COVID missions at the Geneva logistics site.

Brothers is normally assigned to the 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion and supported the Task Force COVID missions at the Wadsworth Laboratory test kit assembly site.

Soldiers and airmen are staffing 15 drive-in test sites located across the state and assembling test kits in support of the New York State Department of Health. As of Nov. 20, personnel helped administer 802,000 tests and put together 4,390,000 kits.

Producer joins JD Chapman Insurance

Brian Chapman recently joined J.D. Chapman Insurance Agency as a producer for its Canandaigua and Macedon locations.

Chapman will serve the needs of existing customers, and solicit new commercial and personal insurance customers. He has six years of experience in the sales field, first at an automobile dealership and most recently as a staffing consultant in Boston.

Chapman grew up in the Macedon area and graduated from the College at Brockport.