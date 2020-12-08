Notable Names

Messenger Post Media

Wayne Post

Sheriff’s deputy promoted to sergeant

Deputy Sheriff Laura Elsbree, an 18-year veteran of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, recently was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Elsbree is assigned to the Road Patrol as a shift supervisor. She will direct, schedule, teach, mentor and supervise the deputy sheriffs assigned to her.

“Deputy Laura Elsbree’s professionalism and leadership will give her the ability to do an extraordinary job as a sergeant,” Sheriff Barry Virts said. “Her command and ‘teaching the way’ to deputies under her supervision will be the essential function Sgt. Elsbree will provide our deputies.”