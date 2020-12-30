Notable Names

Messenger Post Media

Thompson Health names Nurses of the Year

UR Medicine Thompson Health recently celebrated its nurses, technicians and certified nursing assistants.

Vicki Erway, of Farmington, from the Nursing Floats team is the F.F. Thompson Hospital Nurse of the Year.

Janet Stell, of Palmyra, works on the Skilled Transitional Unit in the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center and is the Long-Term Care Nurse of the Year.

Rosemarie Fiore, of Canandaigua, is the Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year. She works on the Meadows unit in the continuing care center.

This year’s Nurses of Distinction are Madigan Groff, of Canandaigua; Kathy Vedro, of Farmington; Karen Cunningham and Charlene Mathes, of Geneva; Kristen Bloom and Barbara Breitsch, of Macedon; Amber Fulmer, of Middlesex; Heather Lovejoy, of Rochester; Wendy Whittaker, of Shortsville; and Amanda DeWispelaere, of Wayland.