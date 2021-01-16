WAY 1/20 NOTABLE NAMES

Newark names village clerk/treasurer

The village of Newark recently hired Valerie Quade, of Clifton Springs, as its clerk/treasurer.

Quade comes to the village after working as an accounting manager at Finger Lakes Health and has 18 years of experience in the field. She recently received her Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University.

“I believe that Valerie has the skills necessary to be very successful as the next village clerk/treasurer,” said Steve Murawski, clerk/treasurer. “Her demeanor will enable her to address the issues she will be facing as the new leader of the office staff.”

Family Promise elects board officers

Family Promise of Wayne County in Lyons elected new officers for its 2021 board of trustees.

Current trustee Kathryn Woodlock, of Palmyra, was elected president. She replaces outgoing President Linda Werts.

William Bush, Elsie Dedrick and Jacque Ruth will remain in their positions as treasurer, secretary and vice president, respectively. Additional trustees are Pat Barry, Chelsea Manahan, Mitzi Rose, John Stephens, Becke Tomkiewicz, Brandy Voughters and Rachel Wizeman.