Newark welcomes new deputy clerk, treasurer

The village of Newark recently named Lynette Morrison, of Fairville, as deputy clerk/treasurer.

Morrison gained experience in several positions throughout her 20-year career with the village. She most recently was in charge of accounts payable and cemeteries.

“I am excited for Lynette and this opportunity that she has been given,” said Steve Murawski, clerk/treasurer. “Her years of experience with the village of Newark, and her ability and willingness to learn, will help her to succeed in this new endeavor.”

Valerie Quade, temporary clerk/treasurer, will take on the role permanently when Murawski retires in the spring.

“Lynette is a dedicated employee who is hard-working and always willing to help,” she said. “I am looking forward to working with her as the new deputy clerk/treasurer.”

“Lynette’s previous experiences within the village office and her financial background are great resources for her to draw on,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “We are fortunate that she is stepping up to fill this position.”