Superintendent named for Newark Central School District

The Newark Central School District Board of Education selected Susan Hasenauer as the next superintendent of schools, effective Feb. 22.

"We are very excited to welcome Ms. Hasenauer to the Newark Central School District," President Russell Harris said. "Through the search process, it was clear that Ms. Hasenauer's vision and passion align with our district's needs and culture. The experience and skills she brings will support and continue to grow our tradition of focusing on ‘Every Student, Every Day.’”

Hasenauer comes to Newark from the Brockport Central School District, where she was the assistant to the superintendent for elementary instruction. She has over 27 years of educational experience, 16 of them in leadership roles.

"It is an absolute privilege to be joining the Newark Central School District as your next superintendent," Hasenauer said. "I am ecstatic about meeting each one of you, along with building relationships. The Newark community is one with a strong history and culture, and I look forward to embracing the current opportunities and building on the foundation already in place."