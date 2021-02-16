NOTABLE NAMES

Thompson Health presents 1st-quarter awards

The Service Excellence Team at UR Medicine Thompson Health recognized five staff members with its first-quarter Service Excellence Award for 2021.

This quarter’s recipients are Samantha Hemmings and Liz Hummel, of Canandaigua; Sheila Adam, of Rochester; Scott Reed, of Shortsville; and Kristie Pfaff, of Walworth.

A group from the emergency department and intensive care unit received a Service Excellence Award after kudos from an ambulance crew that brought a patient on a ventilator to Thompson.

The group included Margaret Cochrane and Mary Decker, of Bloomfield; Jessica Falk, James Hart and Dana Rojek, of Canandaigua; Haley Christensen, of Farmington; Jennifer Buckley, of Lakeville; Gerry Dilgard, of Newark; Drs. Trevor Clarkson and Michelle Winchell, of Rochester; and Mary Kate Corey, of Stanley.

The award acknowledges associates who deliver exceptional service. Winners are selected each quarter after the team reviews system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and co-workers.