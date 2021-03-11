Sheriff’s Office promotes Palmyra deputy

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts recently promoted Robert Milby, of Palmyra, to administrative chief deputy.

His new duties will include supervising and overseeing the Civil Office, Correction Division, Records Office and Pistol Permit Unit. Milby currently sits on the Opioid Task Force and Child Advocacy Center’s advisory board for Wayne County. He also is involved in the police reform and reinvention meetings taking place at the county level.

“Milby’s law enforcement experience and organizational skills will service this office well in his new administrative role,” Virts said.

Milby has held several positions in his nearly 26 years with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, including deputy sheriff, field training officer, deputy sheriff sergeant, Narcotics Task Force supervisor, Road Patrol lieutenant and Criminal Investigations lieutenant.

He has supervised the Juvenile Office, Recreation Safety Unit, K-9 teams, Honor Guard Unit and Court Security Division within the Sheriff’s Office. He is a past member of the Emergency Response Team and Rochester Region Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“I have served the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Wayne County to the best of my abilities for the last 25-plus years, and will continue that service in my new position,” Milby said. “We have an excellent public safety organization that operates with integrity, pride and professionalism.

“No matter what division they are assigned to, our Sheriff’s Office is staffed by extraordinarily talented and dedicated men and women who keep us all safe, 24/7. I am proud to continue my employment with the office as one who advocates bringing the best public safety practices to Wayne County for the service and the protection of our citizens.”