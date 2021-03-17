LNB announces recent promotions

The Lyons National Bank recently promoted nine employees for excelling in their respective positions.

“I am pleased to acknowledge the following individuals for their outstanding performance,” said Tom Kime, president and CEO. “The consistent commitment exhibited by these team members, coupled with their additional responsibilities in 2020, made them exceptional candidates for promotion.”

Danielle Ayers, human resources specialist, was promoted to banking officer. Ayers joined LNB in 2014. She presents a positive reflection of the company’s culture while covering many facets that impact current employees and new recruits.

Kari Bezek, mortgage originator, was promoted to banking officer. The Penn Yan native joined LNB in 2017. She is responsible for residential mortgage lending in and around Yates County.

Wendy DiSanto, guaranteed loan coordinator, was promoted to banking officer. Joining LNB in 2017, DiSanoto won LNB’s 2018 Rookie of the Year award and the president’s “WOW! Excellence in Service Team Member” Award in 2020. She recently was lead SBA representative on the bank’s PPP loan team.

Kim Emperato, wealth manager, was promoted to banking officer. Emperato joined LNB Financial Services in 2018. Working from the Auburn office, she serves individuals in Cayuga and Seneca counties. Emperato won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and recently earned the Wealth Management Charter Professional designation from the American College of Financial Planning.

Ryan Hallings, agricultural and commercial loan officer, was promoted to senior vice president. Hallings joined the bank in 2012, and received LNB’s 2013 Breakthrough Employee of the Year and 2019 Employee of the Year awards. He also serves as a team leader in his department.

Kimberly Kelley, director of HR, was promoted to senior VP. Kelley, with over 19 years of service with LNB, oversees the management of recruitment, staffing, compensation and benefits responsibilities.

Angela Merola, senior collector, was promoted to VP. Merola joined LNB in 2007 and won the 2018 Employee of the Year Award. In 2020, her customer service interaction was instrumental in facilitating and managing payment deferral programs for qualifying individuals.

Scott Russell, mortgage underwriter, was promoted to banking officer. Russell joined LNB in 2017. With 13 years of lending experience, he is responsible for underwriting the bank’s home equity volume while working with branch office staff in the home equity process.

Melonie Tiffany, director of internal audit, was promoted to VP. Tiffany joined LNB in 2007 and received the “WOW! Excellence in Service Team Member” Award in 2020. She has 14 years of audit experience.