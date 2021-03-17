NOTABLE NAMES

Williamson Girl Scout earns Gold Award

Allyson Wieser, of Williamson, received the Girl Scout Gold Award during the 2019-20 member year for her Take Action project, “Designing and Installing a Sensory Integration Pathway for Williamson Elementary School.”

The Gold Award is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. It recognizes those who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable projects.

Wieser addressed the issue of elementary school children being restless in class by installing a sensory pathway at Williamson Elementary. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is going on an encampment and hiking up a dried-out river to find a waterfall.

Wieser is a graduate of Williamson High School and attends Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, where she studies public health on a pre-law track.