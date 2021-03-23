NOTABLE NAMES

Army National Guard promotes Lyons soldier

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Johnathan Stenzel, of Lyons, to the rank of specialist in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Stenzel is assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Newark welcomes new village employee

The village of Newark recently hired Christine Abrams, of Rose, to be in charge of accounts payable and cemeteries.

Abrams comes to the village from the town of Rose, where she was the code enforcement officer. She previously lived in Newark and her parents resided at the Newark Manor Nursing Home.

“Christine has been here a little over a week and has jumped right in,” said Valerie Quade, temporary village/clerk treasurer. “She is already proving to be an asset to the Village Office. I look forward to working with her.”

Newark resident joins Family Promise board

Family Promise of Wayne County recently elected Bob Hegeman, of Newark, to its board of trustees.

Hegeman received the Newark Rotary Club’s “Service Above Self” Award for his work heading up the crew that remodeled the future Laurel House Comfort Care Home. He also was the man behind the annual St. Michael’s Parish Festival for many years and helped build several homes for Habitat for Humanity in Wayne County.

Hegeman most recently worked on the renovations and remodeling required to create Family Promise’s Day Resource Center at the former rectory of St. Michael’s Church in Lyons.

“Bob has already done so much to help Family Promise and local families experiencing homelessness,” said Kathryn Woodlock, board president. “We are delighted he will be bringing his many talents and tireless dedication to our board.”