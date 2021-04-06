NOTABLE NAMES

Senior clerk typist joins Newark PD

The village of Newark recently welcomed its newest employee, Alice Sharp, of Williamson, as a senior clerk typist with the Newark Police Department.

Sharp previously was a clerk at the Williamson Central School District for 15 years and at the Williamson Public Library for the past five years.

“We have found the perfect person to represent the village of Newark Police Department when the community is looking for assistance by phone or in-person,” Chief Mark Thoms said. “As the first person of contact, Alice’s enthusiasm and dedication for helping others will provide a positive experience for the community.”