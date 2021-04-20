Staff promoted at Eye Care Center

COURTESY OF THE EYE CARE CENTER

The Eye Care Center recently promoted Kara Forrestor, Laura Kunes and Cassandra Randall at its offices in Canandaigua, Geneva and Newark.

“It’s exciting that these team members have been promoted,” said Terry Parsons, practice administrator. “Their expertise is coming at a time that is significant for The Eye Care Center as we continue to grow.”

Forrestor was named clinical administrative and information technology coordinator, a new position. Through her work with patients, Forrestor honed her abilities for delivering self-discipline, concentration and direct patient care. She completed two years at Great Falls College Montana State University.

Kunes, of Bristol, was named clinical floor supervisor and has worked in the field for 30 years. She initially served as a certified ophthalmic technician and New York state licensed optician, was recognized as a certified ophthalmic surgical assistant in 2003 and became contact lens certified in 2005. Her experience includes expertise as a certified Victus femtosecond laser system operator.

Kunes will manage the clinical floor, staff assignments and an efficient flow of patients. She graduated from Red Jacket High School in Shortsville and completed concentrations at Finger Lakes Community College.

Randall was named clinical manager. She joined the Center in 2006, gaining skills in customer service and diagnostic testing. Randall’s designations include certified ophthalmic assistant, certified VISX Star Excimer Laser systems operator, certified Wavescan Wavefront system operator and certified Victus femtosecond laser system operator. She graduated with high honors from Geneva High School and completed two years at SUNY Potsdam.