Newark announces village staff changes

The village of Newark recently announced that Mark Peake, of Arcadia, code enforcement officer and economic development facilitator, will now concentrate full-time on economic development. Peake has worked for the village for 22 years.

Michael Bouwens, of Marion, will step into the position of code enforcement officer for the village. He worked in the Department of Public Works for seven years and as a plant operator at the Water Treatment Plant for the last eight years.

“Mark Peake has done an excellent job in the areas of code enforcement and economic development,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “I am excited that he will now be able to devote his full attention to economic development, especially with the knowledge that Michael’s background with the village gives him the skills he needs to be a successful code enforcement officer. We are fortunate to have filled these positions from in-house.”