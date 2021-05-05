NOTABLE NAMES

Wayne Post

RRH brings thoracic surgeon to Finger Lakes

Patients in Wayne County, Ontario County and the rural communities surrounding the Finger Lakes no longer have to drive to Rochester to see a thoracic surgeon.

Jeffrey Cane, of the Sands-Constellation Heart Institute, is seeing patients at his satellite office at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, 1304 Driving Park Ave. Thoracic surgery helps address conditions of the esophagus, lungs, mediastinum, trachea and diaphragm.

“I look forward to making thoracic surgery more accessible in the Finger Lakes,” he said. “Any time we can help patients stay closer to home and bring specialties out to the communities we serve, we make life easier for the people who need us.”

To make an appointment, patients should be referred by their health care provider before calling Genesee Valley Cardiothoracic at 585-922-3260.

FLCC grad earns ASL scholarship, NTID seat

Finger Lakes Community College student Ryan Saucier, of Palmyra, who received the 2021 American Sign Language Scholarship, recently was accepted into the National Technical Institute for the Deaf's interpreter training program.

NTID, part of Rochester Institute of Technology, admits 50 students per year into the program. Saucier will graduate in May with an associate degree in ASL. He works full-time while completing full-time studies at FLCC.

The ASL Scholarship is one of many privately funded scholarships provided annually to current and incoming FLCC students. It covers the cost of one, three-credit class.