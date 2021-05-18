NOTABLE NAMES: Girl Scouts recognize local volunteers

Girl Scouts recognize local volunteers

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized its 3,188 adult volunteers throughout April for National Volunteer Month.

The Ever-Green Award went to Lynda Wright, of Phelps. Jessica Rogers, of Clifton Springs; Karina Connolly, of Geneva; and Sarah Munsey, of Macedon, were named Volunteers of Excellence.

The Spirit Award went to Melissa Shipherd, of Canandaigua; Rachel Stoneham, of Newark; and Michelle Van Cuyck, of North Rose. Mindy Andrews, of Canandaigua; Kari Staley, of Keuka Park; Brittanie Kesecker, of Newark; and Brooke Colizzi, of Penn Yan, each received a Rising Star Award.

Elizabeth Renzetti, of Geneva; Kristine Joslyn, of Newark; and Lisa Templar, of North Rose, were recognized for their 15 years of service. Shirley Brown, of Clifton Springs; Maureen Bailey and Ann Olmstead, of Penn Yan; and Paula Freeman, of Walworth, have served for 10 years.

Girl Scouts also recognized Penn Yan residents Jennifer Clancy and Melissa Parsons for being registered members of the organization for 20 years and 10 years, respectively.