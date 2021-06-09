NOTABLE NAMES

Reliant Credit Union awards $12K in scholarships

Reliant Credit Union awarded 12 scholarships to local students through its 2021 Donald K. Rhine Scholarship program.

The scholarship is open to any Reliant member who currently attends or plans to attend an accredited two- or four-year college full-time in the coming school year.

This year’s recipients are Megan Moreau, of Bloomfield; Olivia Green, of Canandaigua; Jonathan Parker, of Farmington; Kailey Kuhn and Kailey Vernon, of Marion; Alexandra Briggs and Rachel George, of Newark; Daniel Mares, of Sodus; Anna DeWispelaere, of Sodus Point; Calistine Feger, of Victor; Elaina Ginsberg, of Walworth; and Claire Consadine, of Williamson.

Reliant has offered the Donald K. Rhine Scholarship since 1998 and awarded more than $215,000 to members to date, including $12,000 in 2021.

Eye Care Center promotes staff members

The Eye Care Center recently promoted Shana Bradford and Stacy Mahaney to premium services supervisor and operations manager, respectively. They will work with staff at offices in Canandaigua, Geneva and Newark.

Bradford joined the team in 2014, working as the marketing coordinator, cosmetic coordinator, patient educator/certified technician and premium services coordinator. Her designations include certified ophthalmic assistant, Ultherapist, Venus Versa technician, peel technician, WaveScan technician and Visx laser technician.

Mahaney joined the team nearly 20 years ago, and became clinical team leader in 2008 and clinical supervisor in 2011. She will take on a wider view of overall operations, quality control and practice performance improvements, and continue as the research coordinator for the practice. She graduated from Canandaigua Academy, and completed concentrations at the Practice Management Institute and International Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology.

Williamson student recognized by Hochstein School

The Hochstein School recognized junior pianist Thomas DeFisher, of Williamson, with an honorable mention during its 2021 Honors Convocation.

DeFisher attends Williamson High School and is a student of Paula Bobb.