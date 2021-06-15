NOTABLE NAMES: Local Girl Scouts receive Gold Award

Local Girl Scouts receive Gold Award

Girls Scouts of Western New York presented the 2021 Gold Award to Jessica Dawson, of Macedon, and Hannah Elliott, of Ontario.

To receive this award, Scouts had to complete a project that fulfills a need in their community that has the potential to be ongoing and/or sustainable. Approximately 80 hours of community service are involved in the project.

Dawson, of Troop 60219, received the award for her project, “Adulting 101.” Elliott’s project was titled “Nature Center Interactive Touch Table.” She is a member of Troop 60834.